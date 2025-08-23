EGHOSA Old Boys Meet in Abuja Sunday

Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje (rtd), distinguished Old Boy of the 1984 set, who has recorded several firsts in his military career and made the school proud in several fora, will be hosting the association – combined Chapters of the Northern region: Abuja, Minna and Kaduna on Sunday at the Pool Bar, Zeus Paradise Hotel, Opposite Setraco Construction Company, Mabushi, Abuja

In a signed statement via its news channel, the association’s Secretary General Mr. Oghogho on behalf of the Abuja Chapter, President, Engr. Josie Ogedege, who is former Igueben LGA Chairman, said the crucial meeting was scheduled to start at 3pm.

One of the items on the agenda is the monthly series lecture for members on emerging healthy concerns and prevention.

Scheduled for the 30 minutes drill are: Dr. Eghe Abe, a well-known Port Harcourt based Medical Doctor, and Dr. Paul Emeka of the National Hospital Hospital, Abuja.

Review/adoption of the last minutes of the meeting, hosted by the former Global Vice President, Barr. A Oseremen, matters arising from the minutes, Dissolution of the current and election of new members.

Others include updates on the End of year Party Committee presentation-Celebrating our wives/children, and strengthening the association beyond the region.

Members are encouraged to pay their annual dues.

.

Board of Trustees Chairman, Mr. Edwin Ogunbor, DIG Mohammed Yusuf (rtd), and others have indicated interest to be at the meeting.