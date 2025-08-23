Despite Disharmony, PDP Leaders Seek to Calm Tension Ahead of 2027

*Party governors hold strategic meeting in Zamfara today ahead of national convention

*Bode George harps on need to enforce discipline, urges detractors to leave if they can’t support progress

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Despite visible cracks and growing disharmony within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s leaders are intensifying efforts to restore calm and strengthen cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Concerned about the implications of prolonged internal strife, PDP Governors, key stakeholders, and national executives are rallying to ensure that differences do not derail the party’s relevance as Nigeria’s main opposition force.

The renewed push for reconciliation is coming at a time when the PDP is under pressure to present a united front against the ruling party. Leaders say the latest round of consultations will focus on bridging factional divides, harmonising interests, and designing a clear strategy to reposition the party, rebuild public confidence, and boost its chances of reclaiming power in 2027.

To this end, PDP Governors and key stakeholders are converging on Zamfara State today, for a strategic meeting expected to set the tone for the party’s forthcoming national convention.

Party sources said the Zamfara strategic meeting, which would be hosted by Governor Dauda Lawal, would focus on shaping the party’s direction ahead of its national convention, seek reconciliation, harmonisation of interests, and the design of a robust electoral strategy aimed at reviving the PDP’s fortunes and energising its base ahead of 2027.

Some of the PDP Governors, led by the Chairman and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, arrived Gusau, Zamfara State, yesterday.

This comes as it was gathered that the Zoning Committee of the party, headed by Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has recommended that the presidential candidate should be zoned to reflect the mood of the nation.

Also, a chieftain of the party and elder statesman, Chief Bode George, yesterday, warned that the party must take decisive action against members undermining its unity if it was to remain a credible opposition force ahead of its next national convention.

Speaking in an interview with ARISE NEWS, on the outcome of a recent consultative meeting, George stressed that the PDP cannot continue to tolerate internal sabotage.

It was also learnt that the PDP has continued to mount pressure on former President, Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race.

There is currently division in the PDP with some members loyal to the current leadership and Governors, while there is another camp loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The Wike’s camp has rejected the Southern Leaders’ Zoning Consultative meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday, urging stakeholders to reject the resolutions from the meeting.

However, two members of the Zoning Committee told THISDAY, in separate interviews, that the committee decided that zoning of the presidential candidate of the party in 2027 would reflect the mood of the nation, which indicates that they may look towards the southern part of the country for their pick.

According to a source in the committee, ”it is almost near consensus that the presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2027 should reflect the mood of the nation. ‘We have competent presidential material from the South. Once this decision is adopted by the National Executive Committee, (NEC) meeting on Monday, you will start to see the calibre of the presidential materials gradually coming out,” he added.

Asked whether any of the current members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party is qualified to contest for the new membership of the leadership, he said it depends on the further micro zonings that would be approved by the NEC, expected to hold Monday.

Meanwhile, in a statement, a spokesperson to the Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, stated that the meeting would be a pivotal gathering to deliberate on key political strategies and foster unity within the party.

“Governor Dauda Lawal extends a warm welcome to his counterparts, the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” the statement read.

The governors are convening today (Friday) for an important session of the PDP Governors Forum. Governor Lawal will host a dinner this evening, ahead of tomorrow’s strategic meeting.”

The statement further noted that the meeting would provide an opportunity for party leaders to address pressing political issues, strengthen internal cohesion, and collaborate on developmental initiatives across their respective states.

Additionally, the Governors would discuss preparations for the upcoming national convention, organised by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), scheduled to take place in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.

“In life, you have those that can be termed as progress terminators, and also success accelerators,” he said.

“If you want to be a progress terminator, please ship yourself out. And the party must be strong enough to take that decision. Period.”

George explained that the zoning committee, established by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), was mandated to review leadership arrangements across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

He noted that what was initially planned as a non-elective convention had been converted to an elective one because of internal crises and the resignation of some key officials.

“This particular convention that is coming would just have been a non-elective convention. But because of the crisis we have gone through, and the resignation of some of the principals, NEC decided it has to be an elective convention,” he said.

The PDP stalwart expressed frustration with members he described as disloyal, accusing them of undermining the collective interest of the party. According to him, individuals who are dissatisfied with party decisions should either join another political group or form their own.

“We can’t continue to appeal to those who have made up their minds to jump ship. If they are tired of the party, let them go. Enough is enough. It is not anybody’s private field. It’s an organisation bigger than any one of us,” George declared.

He emphasised that the party’s primary responsibility was to the Nigerian electorate, not to individual ambitions, warning that disobedience to party decisions amounted to a betrayal of trust.

“The most important people that we can talk to are the electorate. If they see the quality of management, the quality of personality, and the ideology we are presenting to them outside, they will give us their votes,” he said.

George also pointed to what he described as a structural difference between the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). “The difference between the PDP and the APC is as clear as a crystal. In APC, there is only one man who can speak to the heart of the party the president. In PDP, no individual owns the party. It is collective responsibility.”

Reflecting on the party’s zoning principles, George reiterated that rotational leadership remains fundamental to Nigeria’s stability and to the PDP’s founding ideals. He argued that those ignoring these principles were threatening not just the party’s future but also national balance.

“There are six geopolitical zones, and six top positions in the country. That was the understanding since 1998. Everybody must have a sense of belonging. That is the difference between us and others,” he explained.

Calling for decisive action at the upcoming NEC meeting, George insisted that members must either respect the constitution of the PDP or leave.

“This NEC meeting must extract all these misgivings, and if the party does not make a decisive decision, we will just go back and vote no. Enough is enough,” he warned.

The PDP, he concluded, must present itself as disciplined and united if it hopes to retain its role as Nigeria’s leading opposition party.