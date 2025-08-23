BITML 2025 to Unite African, International Thought Leaders With Emerging Entrepreneurs, Business Owners

Beauty in the Motherland (BITML) 2025, the continent’s largest beauty event, is set to showcase the African beauty industry at its third edition scheduled to take place at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos, from September 30 to October 2, 2025.

According to organisers, the event will unite leading African and international industry thought leaders with emerging entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners.

“Over three days, attendees will share insights, build partnerships, and engage in business-to-business networking designed to unlock global opportunities.

Unlike traditional exhibitions, Beauty in the Motherland 2025 will focus on knowledge exchange, collaboration, and industry growth. Panel sessions will address key topics such as global expansion, customer engagement, brand perception, and sustainable business strategies.

“The goal is not only to showcase products but also to foster long-term relationships between brands, investors, and retailers.

“The second edition, held in 2024, welcomed over 10,000 attendees over three days, excluding exhibitors, investors, and speakers. This year, organisers project over 35,000 participants in attendance, including business experts and beauty enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond.

“Key speakers include Adeola Diadem of Beauty by AD, Adefunke of BeautybyAdefunkee, Dabota Lawson of Dabota Cosmetics, and Beatrice Eneh of Nectar Beauty Hub, alongside many other pioneers of African beauty. Exhibiting brands such as Amari Scalp Care, Adefunkee, Dr. Purejoie Skincare, Modara Naturals, Jaga Beauty, Curls and Tresses amongst others will also be on display.

“To further empower entrepreneurs, the event will offer cash prizes, grants, and sponsorship opportunities. Selected businesses will also gain mentorship from established industry leaders; this strategy is designed to help small brands scale into international markets.

“The voice of African beauty is powerful and limitless, Beauty in the Motherland 2025 is about ensuring that voice is heard globally, and that African entrepreneurs have the tools, platforms, and visibility to lead.

With its mission to amplify African creativity, foster collaboration, and spotlight the continent’s entrepreneurial spirit, Beauty in the Motherland 2025 promises to be more than an event, it is a movement that places Africa at the heart of the global beauty conversation,” a statement said.

Beauty in the Motherland 2025 is an annual celebration of this growing industry, its achievements, its resilience, and the vibrant creators who continue to redefine beauty on a global stage.

What began as local innovation has now stretched across continents, with African-made beauty products loved and used by people of every age, gender, and nationality.

“One of the core aims of Beauty in the Motherland 2025 is to break down inter-country barriers and foster collaboration across the continent. The event will provide a space for entrepreneurs, innovators, and beauty enthusiasts to interact, exchange ideas, and build partnerships.

“It’s a community of beauty creators sharing industry-shaping ideas, learning from each other’s journeys, and celebrating both struggles and successes,” organisers added.

By connecting different markets and traditions, the event is designed to nurture a united African beauty industry with a stronger collective voice on the global stage.

“Beyond exhibitions, Beauty in the Motherland 2025 will serve as a hub for business-to-business networking. Established industry leaders and international partners will engage directly with up-and-coming African entrepreneurs to discuss global expansion, customer experience, brand positioning, and sustainable growth strategies. This exchange will give smaller businesses the opportunity to be mentored, recognised, and positioned for international visibility,” the statement noted.

At the 2024 edition, Aby Naturals, a hair care brand, shared: “I lack words to describe the past three days. My heart is full. As a brand, we are deeply grateful for the turnout of customers at our stand.” Other exhibitors such as Jaga Beauty and Dr. Purejoie Skincare praised the exhibition experience, saying it was “one they would never forget.”

The previous editions featured the Business Beauty Empowerment Pitch, where winners walked away with millions in cash prizes: N5 million for first place, N2 million for second, and N1 million for third. There was also a nail art competition, where participants received certificates, cash prizes, and a N1 million product voucher.

The organisers said Fidelity Bank, Nivea, Darling, and MegaGrowth have shown interests in supporting the event.