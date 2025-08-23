Addressing Real Issues Behind Unclaimed Dividends in Nigeria’s Capital Market

Jonathan Eborah

Investing in the stock market is a long-term strategy for building wealth. In Nigeria, as in other parts of the world, investors expect to benefit from dividends, capital appreciation, or both. However, the recurring problem of unclaimed dividends has cast a shadow over the credibility of the capital market, with many retail investors expressing frustration at the role of registrars. While these concerns are understandable, blaming registrars exclusively oversimplifies a much broader and more complex issue.

Unclaimed dividends are a product of systemic challenges, not merely the inefficiencies of registrars. These dividends often remain unclaimed due to various factors, including: Multiple accounts created with different names or pseudonyms; Shareholders’ failure to update bank details or contact information; Estate complications after the death of shareholders; Delays by banks in validating dividend mandates and General investor ignorance about claim procedures.

Registrars are just one part of a broader value chain that includes stockbrokers, issuing companies, banks, and regulators. Holding them solely responsible ignores the collaborative nature of capital market operations.

One of the most criticized aspects of the dividend claim process is identity verification. However, registrars have a legal and fiduciary obligation to ensure that payments are made to the rightful owners. This is especially crucial in an environment where identity theft, fraud, and impersonation are real threats.

Registrars rely on tools such as BVN (Bank Verification Number), NIN (National Identity Number), and signature verification to verify claims. These are not “excuses” but part of risk management and regulatory compliance.

Contrary to the belief that registrars are resistant to change, many have embraced digital transformation. Several registrars now operate online portals where investors can: Submit e-dividend mandates; View dividend histories; Request revalidation of payments and Update personal data securely.

The challenge often lies not with the systems, but with incomplete or inconsistent data submitted by shareholders. Additionally, national infrastructure gaps, poor internet access in some regions, and low levels of digital literacy further compound the problem.

The delay in processing dividend claims is sometimes outside the registrar’s control. For instance: When shareholders provide incorrect or inconsistent data; When banks delay in validating or updating mandates and When investors fail to follow up after initial submission.

Even in cases where shareholders visit registrar offices, delays may still occur due to missing documentation or legacy issues related to paper-based systems from decades ago.

While the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken steps, such as issuing a circular on unclaimed dividends and establishing the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund, there may be a need for stronger enforcement and clearer redressal mechanisms.

Registrars alone cannot enforce policy or penalize non-compliant parties. The SEC must implement: Minimum response time standards for processing complaints; A user-friendly and responsive digital complaint resolution portal; Investor education programs targeted at low-literacy or elderly shareholders; Sanctions for all stakeholders, banks, brokers, and registrars, when they fail to meet expectations. And A unified identity system for the capital market to ease the Know-Your-Customer

Obligations and reduce the risk of identity theft:

Investors must also bear some responsibility. Many are unaware of how to complete e-dividend mandates or follow up on their claims. Some hold outdated physical share certificates or have never updated their contact details since purchasing shares/investments decades ago.

Registrars regularly hold investor clinics together with the SEC, participate in AGMs, and partner with regulators and stockbrokers for sensitization efforts. But participation is often low. Financial literacy must become a national priority if more investors are to enjoy the benefits of capital market participation.

The unclaimed dividend problem is not limited to Nigeria but exists in developed countries and each country works out how to resolve the challenge. In Nigeria’s capital market, the unclaimed dividend crisis will not be solved by pointing fingers. Registrars are not the enemy; they are facilitators working within a regulatory and operational ecosystem that requires improvement across board. Enhancing automation and promoting investor education will go further in solving the problem than a blame-centered approach.

For the Nigerian capital market to thrive and regain investor confidence, all stakeholders, regulators, registrars, companies, stockbrokers, and investors must work together in good faith to build a more transparent, inclusive, and responsive system.

*Jonathan Eborah, the Registrar/Chief Executive, Institute of Capital Markets Registrars, writes from jonathaneborah@yahoo.co.uk