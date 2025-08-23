A Legacy of Unmatched Transformation: Lawal, the Record-Setting Governor of Zamfara

By Keem Abdul

Since its creation by the federal military government of Gen. Sani Abacha in 1996, Zamfara State has had six Chief Executives – one military and five civilians. After the tenure of the state’s inaugural administrator, Col. Jubril Yakubu (who served from October 1996 to May 29, 1999), the state was led by its first executive Governor, Ahmad Sani Yerima, who governed for eight years, from 1999 to 2017. He was succeeded by Mahmud Shinkafi, whose four-year tenure ended in 2011. Gov. Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, who succeeded Shinkafi, led the state for another eight years, until 2019. He was replaced by Gov. Bello Matawalle, whose tenure ended in 2023 – when he lost his second-term bid to incumbent Gov. Dauda Lawal.

Without prejudice to these successive Governors, who undoubtedly gave the onerous task of governance their best shot, the truth is that Zamfara State, in the almost three decades since its creation, hardly moved the needle of socio-economic progress; on the contrary, it languished in the doldrums of underdevelopment – with its Human Development Index (HDI) among the lowest in the country. The state was not just poor, it also suffered from extremely bad press; many outsiders spoke of it in the most dystopian terms – as a hotbed of terrorism, banditry, and so forth. It is hard to overstate the havoc this awful reputation caused to the state’s developmental aspirations; investors, local and foreign alike, and even Youth Corps members deployed to the state avoided it like the plague.

But like a bolt out of the blue, came a man armed not only with a singular passion to change this unwholesome narrative, but also both the confidence and competence to match his passion. Two years ago, on May 29, 2023, the people of Zamfara State welcomed a new Governor – in the person of Dr. Dauda Lawal – with cautious hope, but also with a healthy dose of skepticism, having seen so many other Governors come and go, like ships that passed in the night. Maybe, it would be same old same old.

How wrong they were! In just two years, both in terms of its developmental profile and general outlook, Zamfara State has been transformed, so that there is now a palpable feeling of optimism in the air in place of the negative stereotypes of yesteryear,; the average Zamfara citizen can now say that, halfway into his four-year tenure, the transformation promised by Dr. Lawal when he campaigned for the top job, has now transcended the realm of promises into that of tangible reality.

In his pursuit of his ‘Six Smarts Rescue Agenda’, Gov. Lawal made it clear that he was going to prioritize Security, Agriculture & Food Security, Education, Healthcare, the Economy and Empowerment as the strategic blueprint by which he would move the proverbial needle, to catalyze the economic resurgence of his state, to move it from the margins to the mainstream of the Nigerian scheme of things – and to reverse the effects of years of systemic neglect while anchoring his stewardship on the pillars of transparency, capacity development, and institutional resilience.

Being the twin pillars of Zamfara State’s economy, Gov. Lawal’s government has leveraging agriculture and mining to ensure the provision of foodstuff for domestic consumption, raw materials for export and local industry, as well as the provision of employment for young people. In agriculture, the revival of irrigation schemes, long abandoned, marked a turning point for agriculture in the state, because it now allows for year-round farming, thereby reducing farmers’ dependency on unreliable rainfall. This has enabled farmers in Zamfara State to cultivate crops continuously, enhance their productivity and ensure a steady flow of income.

Upon assuming office, Gov. Lawal declared a state of emergency in the healthcare sector of the state. It was a sector on life-support, plagued by the people’s inability to access to health services, as well as a glaring shortage of medical facilities and healthcare practitioners. In response, Gov. Lawal initiated the revitalization of over 50 primary healthcare centres. Today, thousands of women, children, and elderly citizens benefit from free surgeries, vaccinations, and a range of medical treatments, reinforcing the belief that healthcare is a fundamental right rather than a privilege.

Since the inception of his administration, the Governor has also pursued a robust synergy in the mining sector between Zamfara and both the federal government and foreign development partners that benefits the people of the state and meets its developmental aspirations.

A highly-educated man himself, Gov. Lawal firmly believes that education is the most powerful tool in the fight against poverty. Driven by this conviction, his administration has launched a comprehensive campaign to eradicate illiteracy by implementing a range of innovative policies aimed at bringing out-of-school children back into the educational system and significantly increasing the overall literacy rate.

Since Lawal assumed office, there has been a significant turnaround in the welfare of the state’s employees and pensioners by ensuring that salaries and pensions are paid promptly, bringing relief to those who have long endured financial instability. He has also addressed the staggering backlog of over N10 billion in unpaid salaries and pensions that had accumulated under his predecessors.

In the area of infrastructure, the administration has completed a number of key projects, most of them roads. The urban renewal efforts in Gusau, the state capital, are a prime example of his resolve. In addition to roadway enhancements, critical infrastructures such as schools, hospitals, and government buildings, all which were once in a state of neglect, have undergone extensive renovations.

Despite the challenges that many investors face, including security concerns and the threat of banditry along accessible routes, the state is taking bold steps to attract business opportunities. One of the most significant initiatives underway is the Gusau Airport, which is nearing completion. This airport is being equipped with cutting-edge aviation technology, designed to facilitate commercial activities and bolster the state’s economy.

While many states struggled to implement the new minimum wage due to financial constraints, Zamfara State managed to adopt it smoothly, demonstrating a commitment to improving the living standards of its workforce. In addition to these critical changes, he has initiated reforms within the civil service aimed at streamlining operations and reducing bureaucracy.

Some goes for the provision of reliable electricity and clean potable water – including to rural communities who had long endured darkness and a lack of basic utilities. Through these comprehensive improvements, Gov. Lawal is not only paving the way for economic growth but also enriching the lives of Zamfara’s citizens.

The list of accomplishments in such a short period of time is truly remarkable, considering that Gov. Lawal had so little to go on at the beginning of his tenure; the state’s treasury was all but empty, depleted by years of mismanagement and lack of accountability. No wonder one of the dignitaries in the state said that Gov. Dauda Lawal, in spite of having inherited a “bastardized and afflicted economy,” is salvaging the state from total collapse. With his vast experience as an economist, this official said, the Governor has all but rebuilt the economy. “He was able to pay the three months’ salaries owed to state civil servants and has also implemented the N30,000 minimum wage, which previous administrations refused to implement. … He has also implemented the recent N70,000 national minimum wage.”

Even more remarkably – and a significant departure from the norm – Zamfara State, he said, is not owing anyone, both within and outside the country, and yet government policies and programs are going on unhindered, unlike in previous administrations when the state had to go cap in hand to borrow money to pay salaries.

Beyond changing the face of Zamfara State, Gov. Lawal has essentially altered the essence of governance as practiced in these parts. In two years, his administration has dismantled the barriers of stagnation that had bedeviled the state for years. His administration’s people-centred policies not only prioritized the welfare of citizens, but have fostered an environment of hope and renewal in said people.

It can safely be said at this mid-way point in his first term, that Dauda Lawal has set a new gold standard for leadership in Nigeria. It is not a surprise, then, that beyond the pronouncements of stakeholders, individuals and institutions outside the state, and beyond the shores of Nigeria, are taking note of the quiet revolution going on in Nigeria’s northwestern corner, and some have responded with a plethora of awards, honours and other forms of recognition.

As without, so within; a recent poll conducted among Zamfara citizenry by TEJ has rated Gov. Lawal as the best Chief Executive in the 29-year history of the state.

These endorsements, of course, have ramifications for the 2027 elections. If the elections were to be held today – the results would be a foregone conclusion; Lawal would be a virtually shoo-in for a second term. The same would be true in two years’ time if he continues to fire on all cylinders as he’s doing right now. Afterall, as our people say, ‘Who no like beta thing?’ The people of Zamfara State certainly do not harbour fond memories of his predecessors – least of all the immediate Governor (and now Minister of Defence) Bello Matawalle, whose baggage the current leadership is (successfully) grappling with.

Once terrorized by insecurity, held back by infrastructural deficits, and its potential dimmed by systemic neglect, Zamfara State is rising like the proverbial phoenix from the ashes of its past challenges – led by a servant-leader whose governance style is characterized by transparency, accountability, and inclusivity. The leadership of Dr. Dauda Lawal and his team – represents a collective stride toward a more secure, prosperous, and unified Zamfara State.

This is not just governance; this is a transformative movement toward progress and empowerment for all citizens.