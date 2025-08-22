Okpebholo Flays Slow Pace of Work on Benin-Sapele Road

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State is concerned about the slow pace of work on the ongoing rehabilitation of Benin-Sapele highway and has vowed to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

To this end, the Governor has summoned the contractors handling the section of the road project funded by the Edo State Government, to explain reasons for the delay or face serious sanctions.

According to a release issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, the governor drove through the over 20 kilometre stretch of road, stopped at several points, and inspected the quality of drain, pavement and materials used for the construction.

The inspection which took place recently, took the Governor and his entourage through the gridlock at the road, where he acknowledged good cheers from motorists who expressed appreciation for the collaboration between Edo State Government and the Federal Government in ensuring that the ever busy road is getting the needed attention.

Okpebholo also stopped at Peanut junction, Ogheghe junction by Akenuwa Community, Ogheghe road, off Sapele road, Old road which was abandoned by previous administrations after several promises to the residents in area.

The governor, who spoke after the inspection, said his administration is concerned about the well-being of Edo people, as such, making the move to ensure the road is completed in time to end the plight of the people and revive the economic activities in the area.

According to him: “I have inspected what they are doing and the work is solid and good. But the problem is the level of speed which is not good for me. People are suffering due to the slow pace of work and we have to do something drastic to ensure that the road is motorable, by reducing the plight of the people who are using the road.”

Okpebholo queried the design of the drainage and assured Edo people that his administration will look at the design of the drainage system to make necessary adjustments in ensuring that the construction will address the flooding menace.

He said: “The second segment of the road which is another 7km will soon commence, but apart from the road, the drain is important to us because it is responsible for taking water out.

“Drainage is important and the design stopped the construction of the drainage system at the middle of the town. The question is, where will the water go to? We will look at the design again to ensure that the one we will finally construct for this road takes water out of town and desilt it at the proper place. When this is done, it will enable us have good and lasting road, after the completion.

“Our people are suffering and crying, and we are out here this evening to check the level of work done and ensure speedy completion”.