Odumodublvck Features Stormzy, Zlatan in New Single

Nigerian rap artist ODUMODUBLVCK has returned with ‘PAY ME,’ an electric cross-Atlantic collaboration featuring UK heavyweight Stormzy and Nigerian street-hop artist.

‘PAY ME’ flips the script on modern romance and respect, where attention, loyalty, and access come with a price.

Anchored by swaggering verses and an undeniable hook, the track also nods to Nigerian pop culture by sampling Nollywood icon Patience Ozokwor’s beloved ‘National Moi Moi’, fusing nostalgia with contemporary grit.

“This record is Nigeria and the UK breathing together. We took a cultural memory and turned it into a statement on worth. If you know your value, say it with your chest and demand it,” says ODUMODUBLVCK.

Serving as the lead release from ODUMODUBLVCK’s forthcoming album, ‘Industry Machine’, ‘PAY ME’ sets the tone for a bold new era of sonically tougher, culturally louder, and unapologetically global music. The album represents a salute to the countless time spent writing, recording, rehearsing, and always showing up. The song turns that mindset into a clear statement on value and merit, setting the creative and cultural tone for the album, which is billed for release in the coming months.

