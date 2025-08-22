NACCIMA, Nigeria Customs Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Trade Facilitation

In a renewed effort to strengthen Nigeria’s trade environment, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing trade facilitation, cross-border commerce, and the ease of doing business in the country.

The initiative was formalised during a courtesy and working visit on Thursday by NACCIMA National President and Chairman of the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), Engr. Jani Ibrahim, to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, at the NCS Headquarters in Abuja.

Discussions during the high-level meeting focused on deepening collaboration between the private sector and Customs, with particular emphasis on improving customs formalities, streamlining cross-border trade processes, and accelerating the automation of customs services to better serve Nigerian businesses.

Both parties commended each other’s commitment to cooperation, describing the engagement as a pivotal step toward achieving a more efficient, transparent, and business-friendly trade ecosystem in Nigeria.

Speaking after the meeting, officials from both NACCIMA and the NCS expressed optimism that the partnership would usher in a new era of synergy between the public and private sectors in trade operations — aligning with Nigeria’s broader economic growth agenda.

“This is not just a visit — it’s a signal of our shared commitment to improving the trade facilitation framework in Nigeria,” said one senior official. “We believe this collaboration will contribute meaningfully to national economic development.”

The move is part of ongoing efforts by the Organized Private Sector and government agencies to reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, enhance revenue generation, and position Nigeria as a competitive player in regional and global trade.