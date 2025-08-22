Musawa: FG to Focus on Infrastructure, Policy to Boost Creative Economy, Tourism

•Lists limited funding, inadequate data as key challenges

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has said that to boost the sector, the federal will focus on infrastructure development and enhanced policies.

Besides, she stated that strategic interventions will lead to the growth and development of Nigeria’s creative economy and tourism sectors.

She asserted these yesterday while declaring open the 2025 Ministerial and Sectoral Retreat, organised by the ministry, at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

While outlining the key challenges in her keynote address, Musawa identified limited funding access, poor infrastructure, piracy issues, security concerns, and inadequate data on job creation estimates as major challenges hindering the full realisation of these sectors’ capabilities.

“To address these challenges, the ministry will focus on infrastructure development, policy enhancement, skills development, tourism infrastructure, and data-driven decision-making.

“These include investing in film studios, digital infrastructure, and global distribution networks, strengthening copyright and intellectual property protections and enforcement, establishing fashion incubation centers and creative hubs, enhancing heritage sites and museums, and leveraging primary and secondary data to guide job creation targets and policy interventions,” she said.

Musawa emphasised the vast growth potential of Nigeria’s creative economy and tourism sectors, driven by increasing digital penetration and rising global demand for Nigerian content.

She also highlighted the importance of leveraging the country’s rich cultural heritage and creative talents to establish itself as Africa’s creative and tourism powerhouse.

The minister noted that the strategic repositioning of Nigeria’s arts, culture, tourism, and creative economy was vital for the nation’s future prosperity.

She urged stakeholders to be guided by data, inspired by Nigeria’s rich heritage, and motivated by the immense potential of these sectors for job creation, economic diversification, and global recognition.