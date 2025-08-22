Marketing in the Age of AI: Balancing Precision with Human Connection.

Deshola Shittu

Over the past two decades, digital media has not only evolved, but it has also completely reshaped the business landscape. For marketing professionals, the rules of the game have not just changed, they have been rewritten. Today, social media platforms go beyond amplifying brand messages; they serve as mission-critical tools for acquiring customers, driving revenue, and sustaining long-term profitability.

As a marketing professional who has been part of this digital shift, driving transformation for leading brands like United Bank for Africa (UBA), Interswitch, Coronation, and Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), I’ve seen firsthand how social media has grown from a simple brand awareness tool into a true engine for business growth. From driving the launch campaign of the first chatbot in banking, Leo by UBA, to leading the digital launch of the singularityplatform at Coronation, digital media has been instrumental to the success of these campaigns.

However, this evolution comes with its complexities. The same platforms that now offer unmatched reach and hyper-personalisation also introduce new challenges; challenges that have only intensified in today’s era of generative AI.

Let’s explore how digital media changed the game and take a cautionary look at the opportunities and pitfalls for marketing professionals in the age of AI.

From Billboards to Algorithms

Back in the early 2000s, marketing budgets leaned heavily on traditional channels (print, TV, and radio). These platforms delivered reach, but they were costly, broad-stroke, and offered little in the way of real-time feedback. Fast forward to today, and the focus has shifted. We now talk about customer journeys, micro-targeting, community engagement, and algorithm-powered storytelling.

What was once a one-way broadcast has transformed into a dynamic, multi-channel conversation. A single, well-crafted social campaign can drive product sign-ups overnight. A thoughtful reply to a customer’s tweet can restore trust faster than a full-page newspaper apology and, with data-driven social listening, brands can refine campaigns to not just meet but surpass KPIs.

That’s the true power of digital, not chasing fleeting viral moments, but creating content that is purposeful, measurable, and directly tied to business outcomes.

The Digital Media Economy

According to Hootsuite’s 2024 Digital Trends Report, over 62% of the global population is active on social media, that is more than 5 billion people. For context, a simple Google search shows Africa, the second most populous continent after Asia, has an estimated population of 1.55 billion. The number of people using social media is three times the population of an entire continent. That’s a lot of people.

According to Statista the average user now spends 2 hours and 23 minutes daily across platforms. In Nigeria, digital ad spending is projected to grow to N144 billion ($90 million) in 2025, with social media marketing being the fastest-growing component.

Brands that fail to integrate digital strategy into their core business goals are losing visibility, customers, and market share.

But here’s the kicker: digital is not just about impressions or engagement. It is about impact and, that means revenue and profitability. Marketing is now performance marketing. If your digital strategy is not ticking measurable boxes such as RoAS (Return on AdSpend), CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost), LTV (Lifetime Value) amongst other indices, then clearly something is wrong.

Digital platforms have redefined how precisely we can reach our ideal customers. Today, it’s not just about demographics, we can target audiences based on interests, behaviors, job titles, and even life milestones. This level of precision ensures marketing budgets are spent efficiently, reaching those most likely to engage and convert.

Take social media advertising, for example: the ability to micro-target has proven effective in reducing Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC). While CAC has surged in recentyears, smart digital targeting strategies have helped brands significantly cushion that rise and drive better ROI.

Digital marketing has evolved into a powerful sales engine, with channels like email campaigns, search engine marketing (SEM), and social commerce driving measurable revenue. Using email marketing as a case in point, it continues to deliver one of the highest returns, averaging $36–$40 for every $1 spent. Research shows the global digital marketing industry, valued at $410.7 billion in 2024, is projected to soar to $1.18 trillion by 2033, growing at an impressive 11.22% CAGR.

This growth reinforces a clear truth: strong digital strategies are directly tied to business performance. In my line of work, as with many digital marketing professionals, the focus has been on harnessing these channels not just to attract new customers, but to deepen relationships with existing ones, boosting customer lifetime value (CLV) and driving repeat business.

AI Era: Opportunities and Pitfalls

We are now at the brink of yet another transformative era the age of Artificial Intelligence. Far beyond being a mere buzzword, AI represents a powerful suite of technologies set to once again redefine the marketing ecosystem. From generating highly personalised ad copy and optimisingvideo content, to enabling advanced chatbots and predictive analytics, AI is unlocking unprecedented levels of efficiency and personalisation.

Yet, as with all disruptive innovations, AI also presents unique challenges. Navigating its complexities will require marketing professionals to exercise both caution and foresight, ensuring that its adoption drives sustainable value while safeguarding trust and integrity. Some of these complexies include:

1. Over-Reliance, Loss of Human Touch: AI automates well but lacks creativity, empathy, and nuance. Overuse risks generic messaging losing the ability to resonate authentically with audiences. Human storytelling and connection remain vital for brand loyalty.

2. Data Quality & Bias: Poor, inaccurate or biased data leads to flawed AI outputs, skewing targeting and strategies. Strong data governance and bias checks are non-negotiable.

3. Ethics & Privacy: AI’s data power raises privacy and security concerns. Marketing professionals must comply with regulations (NDPR, GDPR, etc.) and adopt ethical practices to protect trust and reputation.

4. Analytics Misinterpretation: AI insights are powerful but not foolproof. Misinterpretation or “hallucinations” in generative AI, can mislead decisions. Human oversight cannot be overemphasized

5. High Implementation Costs and ROI Uncertainty:AI tools can be expensive. Without a clear strategy and understanding of how AI aligns with business goals, the return on investment can be elusive. Marketers must conduct thorough cost-benefit analyses and implement AI incrementally, demonstrating value at each stage.

If you are a marketing professional looking to stay ahead in this fast-changing digital era, consider these tips.

• Leverage AI as a Co-Pilot, not a Substitute: Think of AI as a strategic partner that enhances not replaceshuman creativity. Use it to handle repetitive tasks like content drafts, data analysis, or A/B testing, so you can focus on big-picture strategy and authentic storytelling. Tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini can spark ideas and speed up execution, but it’s the marketing professional’s touch that brings brand voice, emotion, and meaning to life.

• Prioritize Clean Data and Ethical AI Use: Ensure your data is accurate, well-managed, and bias-free. Establish clear privacy policies and adopt ethical AI practices that emphasize transparency, accountability, and responsible use.

• Master Personalisation, Keep It Human: Use AI to deliver hyper-personalised content based on real customer behavior and preferences—but don’t lose the human touch. Personalisation should feel genuine, not invasive. Let AI handle segmentation and targeting,while you craft messages with empathy and emotional nuance.

● Stay Curious, Keep Evolving: Digital and AI trends move fast, so should you. Commit to continuous learning by exploring emerging tools, following industry updates, and engaging in hands-on experimentation. Adaptability is your edge in a landscape that never stands still.

Marketing is a journey of continuous transformation. From harnessing the power of social media to mastering the intricacies of digital engagement, one truth remains constant: impactful marketing is rooted in genuine human connection. These principles continue to guide my work as I leverage digital and social platforms to grow and strengthen the Transcorp brand. When we embrace digital tools with a clear understanding of their potential and limitations, and keep people at the center of every interaction, we can drive meaningful outcomes across customer acquisition, revenue growth, and long-term brand value.

. Deshola Shittu, group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Transcorp Group wrote from Lagos