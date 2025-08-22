INEC Urges Leaders to Mobilise Voters for  Registration in Sokoto

. Foundation donates equipment to boost registration in Lagos

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Kayode Tokede

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sokoto State, has called on traditional, religious, and opinion leaders to sensitise their citizens on the importance of participating in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

Meanwhile, the Samuel Ajose Foundation has donated essential equipment to all 57 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

This, the foundation also made donation available to support continuous voter registration and drive party membership ahead of the 2027 elections.

At a stakeholders’ briefing held yesterday at the commission’s headquarters in Sokoto, Resident Electoral Commissioner Umar Yusuf Garba, emphasised the significance of the exercise in strengthening the country’s democratic system.

He enjoined the eligible Nigerian citizens to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

He noted that the exercise, which commenced on August 18, 2025, aims to expand voter access and streamline the registration process across the country.

According to the commissioner, eligible persons for the voter registration include new voters who have attained the age of 18 years or above and have not previously registered to vote.

Additionally, citizens who wish to transfer their voting rights to another polling unit, registration area, or ward are also eligible. Nigerians who have lost or damaged their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and need to replace them can also participate in the exercise.

He maintained that the online registration has commenced, while manual registration is slated for September, 2025 in all local government areas and the state headquarters of the commission.

The CVR exercise is expected to run until August 30, 2026, providing ample opportunity for citizens to register.

The REC has assured citizens that the exercise will be accessible, inclusive, and transparent. He also warned against multiple registrations, which remain prohibited under electoral guidelines.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in the CVR exercise to ensure their voices are heard in the democratic process. With the exercise ongoing, Nigerians can take advantage of this opportunity to register and make their votes count in future elections.

Meanwhile, the Samuel Ajose Foundation has donated essential equipment to all 57 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

This, the foundation did, alongside a cash donation, to support continuous voterregistration and drive party membership ahead of the 2027 elections.

The donation, which was done at the Lagos Island East LCDA last weekend, saw laptops, fans, printers, generators a,nd internet WiFi handed over to the local government,, which aims to facilitate voter registration ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Foundation, Samuel Ajose, emphasised the importance of voters’ registration, noting that the strength of any political party lies in the number of people registered on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

Ajose highlighted common challenges, such as long queues and informal fees, discouraging citizens from registering for a Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

To address these obstacles, Ajose stated: “We decided to support registration efforts with laptops, fans, printers, internet facilities, and generators.

“Once the equipment reaches all 57 LGAs, it will encourage people to come out and register without difficulties.”

Ajose further pointed out that Lagos has over 22 million residents and expressed hope that INEC could successfully register 18 million people before the exercise closes.

The Foundation has also pre-installed six months’ worth of internet service and donated N200,000 to help each secretariat run the registration process efficiently.

The Ikeja APC chairman and the chairman of the Conference of 57 APC LGA Chairmen, Mayegun Dally-Adeokun, welcomed the donation, saying: “Today, we see a man who has supported 57 LGAs with materials crucial for the ongoing voters’ registration exercise..

“This gesture will encourage us to do more, especially in ensuring young people register to exercise their civic duty, and help those who are now eligible or have misplaced their voter cards.

Also, the state Deputy Chairman, APC Lagos, Mayegun Moshood, described the donation as marvelous, saying: “I am dumbfounded by this gesture; it’s extraordinary for a single individual to make such a contribution. We’ve encouraged all local government chairmen to support the LGAs in accessing these kinds of equipment, and for someone to step forward, I doff my hat for him.”

The Chairman of Lagos Island East LCDA, Muyibi Folawiyo, praised the Foundation’s support, calling the donated equipment critical for registration.

Folawiyo saat: “We welcome these tools to aid registration and pledge our support for a seamless process. While we are party members, on the matter of PVC registration, we represent the community.

“This donation is for all Lagosians, regardless of party affiliation, and the equipment will be strategically placed to ensure access for everyone.”