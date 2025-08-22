Glo’s Push for Affordable, Reliable Connectivity Now Delivering Gains Across Nigeria

For millions of Nigerians, clearer calls and faster internet are no longer wishes but daily realities, thanks to Globacom’s massive investment in upgrading its network infrastructure. From farmers in Oyo State to business owners in Lagos and families in Abuja, UzomaMbawrites that subscribers are experiencing stronger signals, smoother browsing, and reliable connectivity, proof that the company’s drive to deliver affordable and quality services is beginning to pay off

The recent system upgrade undertaken by Globacom has started yielding results as happy customers from across Nigeria express satisfaction with the enhanced quality of voice and data on the network.

Mr. Leke Okufuwa, a United State-based entrepreneur who owns a farm at Omi Adio, near Ibadan, Oyo State, said he recently bought four Glo lines to power the close circuit television sets on his farm. “I had tried other networks but found out that Glo has the strongest data coverage around the area. I am planning to buy one terabyte of data to power the CCT round the year because I am pleased with the Glo network”, he said.

Similarly, Godwin Ogharandukun Ofeoritse, who resides at Blind Center area behind Restore Water, Ogbomoso, said having a Gloworld in Ogbomoso has made its services more accessible even as the network has greatly improved in recent time. “Voice calls are now better, while data speed is faster”, he disclosed just as another subscriber, Olajire Balogun, who lives at Oke Ayo area of the ancient town also confirmed that the network is now stable and data service faster than before.

From the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Biodun Ibrahim who lives at Mpape, said: “Lately, I noticed a great improvement on the network. Now, it is super good, data is fast and voice is perfect. I advise Nigerians to start using Glo network because it is the best today in terms of quality of experience on the network”.

Likewise, Esther Atanze from Asokoro, Abuja said that she recently noticed the network had improved drastically. She gave kudos to the Management of the company for paying attention to the network needs of its subscribers. Mary John from Kubwa also noted that Glo has always been her main line. “Recently, I noticed that the network has greatly improved; I no longer have complaints from my friends and family when we call one another. And even browsing has become very smooth. I make video calls and it goes smoothly too. Keep up the good job, Glo,” she said.

The story is not different in Benin, Edo State where the trio of Emmanuel Omondiale from Airport Road,Patrick Osayimwe who resides at 2nd Ugbor GRA and Umelo Iyobosa from Sapele Road all agreed that the Glo network had received a noticeable boost that has increased their satisfaction on voice and data services.

Mr. Paul Ije from Abuloma, Port Harcourt, Rivers State said, “The Glo network has really improved. The signal strength is noticeably stronger, allowing me to stay connected without frustrating interruptions. Call quality has also improved significantly, with clearer conversations and far fewer dropped calls. Additionally, the internet speed is better than ever, making browsing, streaming, and downloading smooth and quick”.

Lagos customers also confirm the service improvement Stephanie Ifeatu, a resident of Costain in Lago Mainland relies on Glo for her everyday communication needs and her experience has been nothing short of impressive.

“I’ve enjoyed using the network for both calls and browsing,” she shared. According to her, the quality of service on both voice calls and data has remained consistently reliable throughout her time on the network.

Mr. Sani Sunday, a resident of Lagos Island remains a satisfied customer, describing the service as dependable for both calls and internet use.

“I use Glo every day on my phone and it works very well for calls,” he said, rating the network’s stability 10 out of 10.

He also commended the improvement in internet speed, and affirmed that Glo has become his preferred network for browsing.

For Mr. James Aondofa, who also resides in Victoria Island, staying connected has never been easier thanks to a decade-long relationship with Globacom that continues to exceed expectations.

Having been on the Glo network for over 10 years, Mr. Aaondofa recently completed a SIM swap (welcome back) process, which, according to him, significantly improved his experience. “Since I did a welcome back on my line, I’ve enjoyed lower call rates, and that has made me love making calls even more,” he said.

Speaking on the network’s stability, Mr. Aondofa had high praise for Glo’s performance. “For calls, it’s perfect. For browsing, it has been excellent, I really enjoy it,” he remarked.

He further highlighted Glo’s wide coverage and dependable service, stating, “Glo is truly everywhere you go. I’ve used almost every network in Nigeria, but after being let down by others, I moved all my internet services to Glo. It’s been excellent since then.”

These customers’ experiences reflect the increasing satisfaction of Glo users nationwide, as the company continues to invest in infrastructure upgrade and network improvements to deliver quality and affordable services to its subscribers.

Globacom has continued to carry out network improvement projects aimed at enhancing customer experience across the country.

This will ensure that subscribers continue to get value for money especially with the recent tariff increment approved by regulatory authorities.

The network upgrade involves the deployment of new base stations to cover new locations and densification to improve coverage in areas with growing population to guarantee excellent network quality for both voice and data services all over the country.

Globacom is also relocating its fibre infrastructure in several locations where road constructions across the country have had an impact on network quality. The locations include Auchi-Okene, Benin-Ekpoma, Lafia-Akwanga, Minna-Abuja, and Funtua-Gusau. The company is doing this at a huge cost in order to bring best-in-class services to customers, as many of its fibre infrastructure had been breached and vandalized in several places by uncoordinated road construction activities.

The exercises point to brighter days for Glo customers as it is also about to complete the deployment of several hundreds of new sites across Nigeria. That aside, the network has this year alone deployed thousands of 4G LTE sites across key cities and locations across the country, while 150 new ones are being deployed currently to scale up the number.

To complement this, there has also been a massive upgrade of the backhaul capacity in terms of microwave and fibre, as well as a well-planned improvement in the core network, which is going on seamlessly.

The ongoing efforts will lead to enhanced service delivery, superior network quality, and expanded coverage. Additionally, customers can expect faster data speeds and improved overall network performance.

Globacom also plans to add over a thousand new sites over the next one year as well as more LTE sites to the existing ones to deepen data reach. It is also focused on extending fibre to many of its hub sites for greater reliability and a more robust service delivery.

The company is also focused on minimizing carbon emission in its operation with an increasing expansion of hybrid power, relying more on battery power than the use of generators across its sites nationwide. This comes at a great investment cost too.