FG: Nigeria Positioned as Globally Relevant Mining Hub

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The federal government has reiterated its commitment to transforming Nigeria into a globally recognized and competitive mining hub.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals, Engr. Farouk Yabo, while speaking in Abuja on Thursday on the sideline of the 2025 Nigeria mining week noted that Nigeria’s mining industry is no longer a hidden frontier.

He stated that with over 44 distinct mineral types identified across the federation, the sector represents one of the most exciting investment destinations on the African continent.

He noted that Nigeria is ready for responsible and profitable mining investment adding that the next decade will scale up industry growth and ensure sustainability.

“Over the past ten years, Nigeria mining week has grown from a modest industry gathering into a flagship platform that convenes government, investors, operators and development partners.

“As we enter the next decade, our focus is clear, to scale up the industry, ensure sustainability, drive value addition and firmly position Nigeria as a globally relevant mining hub,” he added.

On his part, National President of Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr. Dele Ayanleke, stated the mining week has led conversations that have hallmarked the growth and the development of Nigeria Solid Minerals sector but stated that despite progresses recorded the sector is still bedeviled with various challenges.

“While we celebrate progress, we acknowledge that challenges remain. Infrastructure gaps, access to finance and regulatory bottlenecks continue to affect miners, especially small-scale operators.

“Skills development and technology adoption are also critical areas that require sustained attention. Yet with every challenge comes an opportunity”.

Ayanleke however stated the 10th Anniversary Edition of Nigeria Mining Week presents an enhanced platform for dialogue, partnerships and investment while also showcasing technological innovation, sustainable practices and business excellence across the value chain.

“During this edition, we will further engage in initiatives that promote investment, enhance safety, support artisanal and small-scale miners, and drive compliance with global best practices.

“This event will also spotlight deal rooms, technical workshops and strategic forums to encourage practical solutions and direct engagement between operators and investors,” he added.