Fagbemi Denies Political Influence in Withdrawal of Otudeko, Kuru Cases

Wale Igbintade

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has dismissed insinuations that political considerations played a role in the federal government’s recent decision to withdraw criminal charges against some high-profile Nigerians.

Speaking to journalists at the 2025 Ministry of Justice Top Management Retreat in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Fagbemi said prosecutorial decisions are strictly guided by the law and facts, not emotions or political pressure.

The retreat is themed “Repositioning for Digital Transformation.”

The AGF specifically addressed cases involving the Chairman of Honeywell Group, Dr. Oba Otudeko, and the former Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru.

Fagbemi explained that one of the charges against Kuru was withdrawn because investigations showed that the alleged N20 million transaction in question was tied to AMCON’s investment and not to him personally.

According to him, both the principal sum and accrued interest were recovered by the EFCC, leaving no basis for a criminal charge.

However, he stressed that not all cases against Kuru had been dropped.

“There was another matter involving about N5 billion linked to another individual. Since a prima facie case was established, that one is continuing,” he said.

He added that a separate case against Kuru relating to his activities as a manager in Arik Air was also ongoing.

Fagbemi also clarified why charges against Otudeko and others were withdrawn.

“In the case of Oba Otudeko, the complainants themselves came forward and withdrew their petition, stating that what they considered lost had been fully recovered. Both parties were satisfied, so why should government waste resources pursuing a matter that no longer has a complainant?” the AGF explained.

Otudeko and three others, including former First Bank Managing Director Olabisi Onasanya and a Honeywell board member, had been charged with fraudulently obtaining N12.3 billion from First Bank under the guise of credit facilities for two companies.

The AGF firmly denied claims that he acted under pressure from the Presidency to shield allies of President Bola Tinubu.

“What has the president got to do with this? It’s a criminal case. The Attorney-General has been put in place to act in line with the law, not sentiments. Prosecution must not be weaponised,” he said.

He cautioned against turning criminal trials into “theatres of spectacle,” stressing that every case is assessed on its merits.

“If a case is not made out, it simply isn’t. Government must not waste resources or the court’s time on cases that lack legal foundation,” he added.