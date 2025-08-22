Ethiopian Airlines, Finchglow Holidays Partner to Boost Tourism in Africa

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Ethiopian Airlines and Finchglow Holidays have signed strategic partnership agreement to promote destinations in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Africa at large.

The partnership, which was unveiled recently, aims to reposition Ethiopia and Nigeria as tourism destinations and to expose other destinations in Africa, in response to the growing inter-African travel and the discovery of tourism destinations in the region.

Ethiopian Holidays, a subsidiary of Ethiopian Airlines and Finchglow Holidays will collaborate to promote other tourist attraction in different countries in Africa, as Ethiopian Airlines which operate about 66 destinations in the continent can help Africans explore the rich cultural and natural heritage located in different landscapes, spanning the four sub-regions of Africa.

According to the Area Manager, Nigeria, Ethiopian Airlines, Firiehiwot Mekonnen, the partnership is a strategic move to promote Ethiopia as a tourist and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions)

“We’re just trying to foster tourism between African countries. Ethiopia has a lot to offer to the world as a tourism and MICE destination, especially MICE since we have been doing a lot of infrastructures when it comes to MICE and everything,”she said.

Head of Business, Finchglow Holidays, Oluwaseun Afolabi, said the partnership remained a significant development for the tourism industry in both countries.

“It means a lot in fairness. It means we are people-focused, we are destination-focused, and Ethiopia is one of the destinations where a lot of people ask us about. Nigerians are now looking for hidden gems, moving away from the regular travel destinations,” Afolabi said.