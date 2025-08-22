ASUU Rejects FG Loan Scheme, Threatens Fresh Strike

•To hold warning rallies across campuses next week

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The honeymoon between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, seems to have ended as the union has vehemently rejected the proposed Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund, TISSF, which seeks to provide loans to all staff of tertiary institutions with academic lecturers in the forefront.

Describing it as a “poisoned chalice,” the union insisted that what its members need is improved wages through the renegotiated agreement and not more debts.

To this, the union warned it may be forced to embark on industrial action following what it described as the federal government’s persistent failure to honour agreements and address lingering challenges in the nation’s university system.

Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday at the University of Jos, ASUU President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, said the union has been “pushed to the wall” after over two years of patience without results.

“Our members do not lack where to find loans; indeed, they are already deep in debt. This loan will incapacitate cooperative societies and enslave our members. After deductions, nothing would be left for families. How can the government ask us to take loans to pay for our health and our children’s education?” Piwuna queried.

He accused the government of deliberate delay tactics in renegotiating the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, addressing outstanding salary arrears, and implementing measures to revitalise universities.

“Trust has been destroyed by government. It is, therefore, up to them to regain it to avert any strike,” Piwuna said.

Speaking on the 2009 Agreement and Collective Bargaining, the union lamented that despite the submission of the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed Report in February 2025, the government has failed to act on its recommendations.

ASUU expressed concern that this undermines the principle of collective bargaining, to which Nigeria is committed as a signatory to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention.

While acknowledging a planned government meeting on August 28, ASUU warned that time was running out. The draft agreement, it noted, covers crucial issues such as conditions of service, university autonomy, academic freedom, funding, and the review of laws governing JAMB and NUC.

The union also criticised the unchecked establishment of universities, accusing successive governments of turning them into tools for political patronage rather than genuine centres of learning.

ASUU urged the government to extend its moratorium on new public universities to private ones, warning that the current trend will only worsen quality and global rankings.

The union decried the plight of retired professors and lecturers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), noting that many who served the system for decades are left with as little as ₦150,000 monthly in a harsh economic environment.

“This situation is cruel and unacceptable. Our retired colleagues are battling chronic illnesses and caring for dependents with meager pensions. Government must reverse this ugly trend,” ASUU declared.

“We cannot continue this journey with empty tanks. If the government fails to act, ASUU will have no choice but to embark on action to defend public university education,” Piwuna warned.

Reiterating its demand, which includes renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement, revitalisation of universities, sustainable funding, and an end to the victimisation of members, ASUU stressed that the ball is in the government’s court.

“The general public should note that ASUU has tried every possible means to resolve these issues amicably. It is the federal government that has consistently pushed our union to the edge. If a strike happens, Nigerians should know who to hold responsible,” Piwuna concluded.