UNILAG VC Calls for Responsible Tech Governance to Curb Fraud, Disinformation 

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Thursday, said there was an urgent need for responsible governance in the use of technology.

She warned that while digitisation has opened new frontiers of knowledge, it has also created avenues for fraud, slander and disinformation.

Ogunsola made the call at the 12th Prof. Adetokunbo Babatunde Sofoluwe Memorial lecture held at the institution, themed ‘Tech Governance in 2025: Balancing Innovation with Responsibility.’

She emphasised the challenge facing universities in ensuring that students genuinely acquire knowledge rather than merely exploiting digital tools to beat the system.

According to her, higher institutions must work harder to ensure graduates are well-grounded and able to contribute meaningfully to society.

She described the theme as both timely and apt, given the fast-paced nature of technological change.

“The world is speeding ahead. Knowledge and information are generated at unprecedented rates. What we learn today can be obsolete tomorrow,” the VC said. “The internet has democratised knowledge, but with it comes responsibility. It has given us opportunities for great development, but also opened the door to fraud, slander and misuse.”

Ogunsola also commended UNILAG alumni for their consistent support in sustaining the university’s growth through mentorship, infrastructure and donations. “No university can grow without its alumni,” she stated. “You are not only our ambassadors, you are the bridge to ensuring that our legacies into the next generation not only abide, but continue to grow.”

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Surajudeen Bashiru, who spoke on the theme, noted that while technology has become the backbone of modern society, with Artificial Intelligence, e-commerce, e-banking, e-voting, e-learning, social media, and cloud computing transforming industries and everyday life, it also presents new threats when misused.

“Responsible use of technology means protecting personal data, safeguarding the public from harmful content, and preventing its exploitation for fraud, insecurity, subversion and instability,” he stated

Bashiru stressed that no responsible government can allow technology to be applied in ways that jeopardise national security, unity, or socio-economic stability. Drawing from human rights jurisprudence, he explained the balance required between freedom and regulation: “The freedom of your fist stops where my nose begins.”

According to him, a sound regulatory framework is necessary to guide innovation, ensuring that technology becomes a force for development and security rather than sabotage. “Tech governance focuses on setting rules that encourage innovation while protecting citizens from abuse,” he added.

He argued that as Nigeria integrates further into the global digital economy, the importance of governance in technology cannot be overstated, as poor regulation leaves vulnerabilities with implications beyond national borders.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Lagos State Branch of the Alumni Association, Hon. Owoeye Adedeji, said the lecture was organised to recognise the invaluable contributions of Sofoluwe who was the 10th VC of the institution.

He added that the branch also used the occasion to raise some funds to assist some departments as a way of giving back to the university.