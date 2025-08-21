UNICEF, BCA Take Breastfeeding Sensitisation to Rural, Urban Communities in Rivers State 

UNICEF, in collaboration with the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA), recently took breastfeeding awareness campaigns to both rural and urban communities in Rivers State, sensitising mothers and expectant mothers on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding. Experts, health workers and media partners stressed that breastfeeding improves maternal and child health, lowers healthcare costs and contributes to stronger economies. Blessing Ibunge writes that the initiative followed the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week and reinforced calls for supportive environments at home, in workplaces and in healthcare facilities to enable mothers to breastfeed successfully

The importance of breastfeeding cannot be overemphasised, as it improves maternal health and reduces healthcare costs, hence the need to integrate breastfeeding promotion into national health policies, maternal and child health programmes and insurance schemes.

UNICEF and BCA step up sensitisation

About a week after the celebration of World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), in collaboration with the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA), continued to sensitise mothers and expectant mothers on the benefits of committed breastfeeding in Rivers State. Our correspondent, alongside Unicef desk officer (BFI, Rivers State Healthcare Management Board), Mrs Blessing Adienbo, and other health workers, visited some healthcare facilities for post-breastfeeding awareness.

Recently, some journalists, including our correspondent, had a virtual multi-zonal media dialogue on dissemination of key advocacy messages on the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week, organised by the United Nations agency and BCA. At the end of the one-day meeting, journalists were commissioned to embark on a field mission in their various states.

Experts call for stronger support systems

In her remarks at the media advocacy meeting on breastfeeding, Mrs Juliet Chiluwe, Chief of Field Office, Unicef Enugu, noting this year’s theme, “Prioritise breastfeeding: create sustainable support systems,” called on governments, health professionals, employers, community leaders, families, media and civil society organisations to take tangible action. She said, “Over 90% of Nigerian women have breastfed their babies. Ten states (Lagos, Kwara, Ekiti, Oyo, Cross River, Kaduna, Niger, Ondo, Enugu, Plateau) have extended paid maternity leave for up to six months for public workers.”

Also, in his remarks, Director General of BCA, Francis Nwubani, said all institutions must ensure every mother has access to the support and information she needs to breastfeed as long as she wishes to do so, by investing in skilled breastfeeding counselling, enforcing the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes, and creating environments at home, in healthcare, and at work that support and empower women.

He noted that breastfeeding can be challenging when parents are not fully supported, but said it delivers a hopeful future not only for children but for societies. “It reduces healthcare costs, boosts cognitive development, strengthens economies, and sets children up with healthy beginnings. We call on governments, health administrators, and partners to invest in high-quality breastfeeding support in so many ways, especially by ensuring that all health service providers are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to support breastfeeding, including in emergency and humanitarian settings.”

He added that “To ensure that adequate information is passed to nursing mothers, caregivers and the general public on the numerous benefits of breastfeeding, Unicef in collaboration with BCA Umuahia have gathered professionals from both electronic and print media for this media dialogue. It is indisputable that all the information about breastfeeding cannot be well disseminated without the media. You play a key role in this agenda of informing the public about breastfeeding.”

Breastmilk as nature’s first vaccine

Dr Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, Communication Officer, Unicef Enugu office, at the meeting explained that breastmilk contains vital antibodies that protect children from diseases. “It protects children from infections, especially in the first months of life when they are most vulnerable. This natural immunity is especially important where access to clean water and health services is limited. Also, breastmilk is critical for growth and development. It provides infants with essential nutrients and strengthens their immune system.”

Onuoha-Ogwe said, “Breastfeeding supports brain development, development of the digestive system, emotional bonding, and helps children grow into healthier adults. Provide household help and peer encouragement for breastfeeding mothers.”

She urged policymakers to put in place key practices and outcomes to strengthen breastfeeding, monitor and enforce the implementation of policies that protect breastfeeding, such as the code of marketing of breastmilk substitutes, adding that government and employers must invest in coordinated support for breastfeeding.

The Unicef communication officer further urged that for working mothers to successfully breastfeed, “Employers need to provide flexible work arrangements, such as extended maternity leave, part-time or remote work, establish breastfeeding corners in workplaces to give mothers a dignified and convenient space to breastfeed,” adding that “Staff unions and colleagues should advocate for breastfeeding rights, offer emotional and practical support, and protect parental leave rights.”

Sensitisation at Rivers health centres

Meanwhile, during the field mission at the Model Primary Health Centre, Mgbundukwu, Okija, Port Harcourt (formerly known as Niger Clinic), Mrs Blessing Adienbo sensitised the mothers on the benefit of breastfeeding. She said, “The breast milk is mammalian fluid that is tailored towards the growth and development of the child as the baby is born. God made it from zero, as the baby is delivered, the message goes to the brain that the breast milk has arrived and immediately the fluid starts flowing.”

According to her, “There are stages of breastfeeding, at birth and when the baby starts growing older. From zero to six months, the nutrients there are enough for the baby’s growth, that is why we are advocating for exclusive breastfeeding without water. At six months above, we introduce the baby to family foods. We don’t encourage complementary food under the age of six months.”

Mrs Adienbo explained that while breastmilk is highly beneficial for infants, there are some potential hindrances or challenges associated with breastfeeding, including latching difficulties, low milk supply, breast engorgement, nipple soreness, dietary restriction, social stigma and others.

She explained further, “Issues with proper latching technique can cause pain, nipple soreness, or difficulty for the baby to feed effectively. Some mothers may experience difficulties producing enough milk, which can be due to various factors such as hormonal imbalances, stress, or certain medications. Breast engorgement or mastitis (inflammation of the breast tissue) can cause discomfort, pain, and difficulty breastfeeding. Nipple soreness or cracking can be painful and make breastfeeding challenging.

She continued that “Breastfeeding mothers may face challenges when returning to work, such as finding time and space to express milk or storing breastmilk safely. Mothers may need to avoid certain foods or substances that can pass through breastmilk, which can be restrictive. Some medications may not be compatible with breastfeeding, requiring mothers to explore alternative options.

“Breastfeeding in public can be stigmatised in some cultures or communities, making it challenging for mothers to nurse their babies in public. Lack of support, education, or resources can hinder a mother’s ability to successfully breastfeed.” She added that the hindrances can vary from mother to mother, adding that many can be addressed with proper support, education, and resources.

Noting that breastfeeding is the best means of feeding a child, Adienbo stressed, “I don’t see the economy as a challenge for breastfeeding, it should not affect breastfeeding, even the malnourished woman can breastfeed. Food gives the mother strength, but breastmilk originates from the brain. So, breastfeeding is supported by the family, community and society at large. That is why we say when a mother is breastfeeding, she needs the help of the family, the husband, the health personnel when still in the hospital and everybody. If a mother is stressed, breastmilk will not flow well.”

Community voices and testimonies

Mrs Opreye Mercy, Matron, Model Primary Health Centre, Mgbundukwu, Okija, Port Harcourt, said mothers on their antenatal and immunisation visits are always sensitised on breastfeeding. She said the health centre only promotes exclusive breastfeeding, noting that it is healthier for babies than complementary feeding at an early stage of the child.

“We do health talk just as you did today. Every day, they come for immunisation or antenatal, we talk to them about the exclusive breast milk, tell them the importance of breastfeeding to the baby, to even the family and to the community. All these motivate them. Most of the mothers said they don’t give because the breast milk is not flowing out, but we still encourage them to keep breastfeeding the child until milk starts flowing out.” Mrs Opreye said the only reason that may affect exclusive breastfeeding is, “Unless the woman is very sick, otherwise there should not be any reason a woman should not breastfeed her child.”

Some of the mothers that spoke at the outreach committed to exclusive breastfeeding, while some blamed their work for cutting short the exclusive period, but promised to breastfeed their babies for about two years.

A mother that spoke with THISDAY, Felicia Philip, expressed: “Based on what I learnt today, I understand that when we breastfeed our child, the baby will not always fall sick to any kind of diseases. We were also told to breastfeed our child for about three years. For me, I think I can breastfeed my child for two and not three years. We were also taught that breastfeeding enhances the performance of the child, and that we should be happy while breastfeeding our baby, as our emotion can affect the child who is sucking the breast milk.”