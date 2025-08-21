  • Wednesday, 20th August, 2025

TD Africa Earns AI ISO Certifications

Business | 1 minute ago

TD Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology distributor, has again raised the bar for the continent’s digital transformation journey by attaining the ISO 42001 (Artificial Intelligence Management Systems) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management Systems) certifications.

These globally recognised certifications, which set the highest benchmarks for responsible AI deployment and data privacy, position TD Africa as a pioneer in preparing Africa for an AI-powered future.

Speaking about the milestone, CEO of TD Africa, Mrs. ChiomaEkeh, said: “These certifications are not just badges of compliance; they reflect our deep commitment to building Africa’s digital resilience with trust, governance, and accountability at the core. At TD Africa, we believe Africa must not remain a passive consumer of global innovation but must actively shape and co-create solutions that reflect our unique realities. From financial inclusion to agriculture, healthcare, and digital governance, AI presents limitless opportunities—our role is to ensure Africa is prepared to harness them responsibly.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.