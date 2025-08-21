TD Africa Earns AI ISO Certifications

TD Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology distributor, has again raised the bar for the continent’s digital transformation journey by attaining the ISO 42001 (Artificial Intelligence Management Systems) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management Systems) certifications.

These globally recognised certifications, which set the highest benchmarks for responsible AI deployment and data privacy, position TD Africa as a pioneer in preparing Africa for an AI-powered future.

Speaking about the milestone, CEO of TD Africa, Mrs. ChiomaEkeh, said: “These certifications are not just badges of compliance; they reflect our deep commitment to building Africa’s digital resilience with trust, governance, and accountability at the core. At TD Africa, we believe Africa must not remain a passive consumer of global innovation but must actively shape and co-create solutions that reflect our unique realities. From financial inclusion to agriculture, healthcare, and digital governance, AI presents limitless opportunities—our role is to ensure Africa is prepared to harness them responsibly.”