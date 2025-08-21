Rainstorm Destroys  Houses, Council Secretariat in Jos

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A rainstorm yesterday hit Jos, Plateau State capital destroying South Local Government secretariat and some houses in the Bukuru area of the city.

Chairman of Jos South LGA, Mr. Silas Patrick Dung, confirmed the development to newsmen, saying the storm was extremely strong, uprooting the entire four columns holding the Secretariat gate house and destroying some houses in the community.

“For the storm to destroy the Council Secretariat gate built with 25 mm rod tells you that it must be a very strong rainstorm,” he said.

The chairman, who visited the affected areas with officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), reported that about six houses were destroyed, with several others having their roofs blown off and fences damaged.

“From what we can ascertain at the moment, we have counted about six houses that were destroyed.

We are still going round the community and waiting to hear from other locations if the extent of damage is more than what we are able to assess now,” Dung explained.

The chairman blamed the damage on the strong winds, describing it as a natural disaster.

“It’s actually a storm that caused the havoc. So, it is a natural disaster and not man-made because there is nothing anyone could have done to stop it. The local government is working to assess the full extent of the damage and provide support to affected residents,” he added.

He assured the people that the council would take necessary steps to prevent further risks and damage to the vandalised structures.

“We are trying to pull down the structure so as to prevent further risk the destroyed structure could pose in the people,” Dung stated.