itel Energy Launches Compact All-in-One Solar Solutions

itel Energy, a leading provider of innovative energy solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to powering Nigerian homes and businesses with smart, reliable, and affordable solar energy technologies.

This was made known during a high-impact Channel Launch held recently in Lagos, where the company officially unveiled two new All-in-One (AIO) solar power systems. The event attracted an impressive gathering of distributors, EPC partners, key stakeholders, and media professionals to witness what the company calls the future of clean, accessible energy in Nigeria.

Director, West Africa, itel Energy, Lu Liang, said: “We are proud to introduce products that solve the real challenges Nigerians face with energy, and also create new opportunities for our partners across the country.”

Liang further highlighted itel’s long-standing relationship with the Nigerian market. He said, “This vision didn’t just start. itel has been in Nigeria for over a decade, growing from a trusted mobile phone brand into a household name known for affordability, accessibility, and reliability. We have built our reputation by listening to everyday Nigerians and creating solutions that truly serve them. With itel Energy, we are now extending that same promise, from mobile connectivity to energy security.”

