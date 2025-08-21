Helpster Brings Life-saving Healthcare to Remote Yobe Village

Victoria Ojiako

Helpster Charity has brought essential healthcare to Tajuwa, a remote community in Yobe State, through its recently held outreach programme.

The initiative, part of Helpster’s growing mission to extend life-saving healthcare access to underserved communities across Africa and Asia, delivered critical medical services to residents of the village, which has an estimated population of 3,000.

Tajuwa, like many rural settlements in Nigeria, faces significant barriers to healthcare. With no hospitals within close reach and a long-standing shortage of qualified medical personnel, the community has struggled for years without proper access to treatment. To address this gap, Helpster partnered with Ayaji Medical and Diagnostic Centre to deliver essential health services directly to the people who need them most.

During the outreach, the team conducted screenings, diagnoses, treatments, and health education sessions. A total of 134 individuals (79 children, 43 women, and 12 men) received treatment for a range of conditions including measles, malaria, malnutrition, diarrhoea, respiratory infections, skin diseases, and hernia. Eighteen patients requiring further intervention were referred to Ayaji Medical Centre for ongoing care.

Speaking on the intervention, Dr. Perpetua Mbanefo, Helpster Nigeria Country Manager, said: “Healthcare inequality remains a pressing issue in parts of Africa, including Nigeria, and that’s exactly what informed Helpster’s outreach programme.

“We commend the significant turnout in Tajuwa and extend gratitude to Ayaji Medical and Diagnostic Centre and the volunteers for their invaluable support.”

Since launching the outreach programme in 2023, Helpster has reached more than 6,000 people across multiple countries. In addition to its app and website, which connect vulnerable patients with donors worldwide, Helpster continues to bring healthcare directly to underserved communities like Tajuwa, where access to medical care is not just limited but often non-existent.