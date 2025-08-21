Group Accuses Oyebanji of Neglecting Healthcare, Infrastructure

. Oluyede vows to oust Ekiti Gov, says PDP not dead

The Ekiti Progressives Assembly has accused the Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration of abandoning critical infrastructure and social services in the state despite reported growth in internally generated revenue (IGR).

This is just as a leading governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Ekiti state, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has vowed to unseat Oyebanji,, using the party, PDP that is currently being underestimated in the state. At a press conference held yesterday, the group said while government figures show that Ekiti’s IGR rose from about N650 million to N2.3 billion monthly in three years, placing the state among the top performers nationally, the increase was not backed by sustainable economic growth.

According to the Assembly, the surge was driven largely by “intensified taxation” as 80 per cent of the revenue reportedly comes from personal income tax, leaving residents to bear the burden without commensurate benefits.

The Convener of the group, Mr. Babajide Alofe, and Secretary, Kehinde Oni Oloke, cited abandoned health centres in Iropora-Ekiti and Igede-Ekiti, and the poor state of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, as evidence of government neglect.

According to them, “Symbols of broken promises lurk across the state. Citizens still lack access to functional health care, while communities are left with unroofed and dilapidated structures that were meant to serve them under this administration.”

The group also criticised the government’s handling of road projects, noting that while some projects were inaugurated, vital routes such as the Ado–Aramoko road remained in deplorable condition.

On education, the Assembly claimed that schools remained poorly equipped despite budgetary allocations. It also accused the government of favouring multinational agricultural interests in land disputes, particularly the controversy surrounding Agbeyewa Farms in Ikole, at the expense of local farmers.

The group dismissed government assurances of plans to renovate 100 health facilities in 2025 under the World Bank–supported IMPACT programme, insisting that many health centres remain non-functional.

“Ekiti deserves empowerment, not crumbs. This administration celebrates taxation as progress, while our children sit in broken classrooms and our hospitals remain locked,” the Assembly declared.

It urged youths, women, civil servants, and the media to hold the administration accountable, stressing that Ekiti State is at “a critical crossroads and must reject façade development backed by hollow rhetoric.”

Oluyede, who was received by a massive turnout yesterday in his ward at Ugele Arokun, Ikere Ekitia ahead of 2026 gubernatorial election in the state, insisted that PDP in Ekiti is alive and ready to challenge any political force and claim victory come 2026 Guber poll.

According to him, “Every party has people leaving, that is politics. Political parties are free entry and free exit. If you disagree, you leave.

“But PDP is very much alive in Ekiti. I remember some people saying a few months ago that PDP is dead. Does it look like a dead party now? I told them, you should be careful of a deep, sitting or moving stream, you don’t know how deep it is.

“Our party in Ekiti has no problem. The people who have left PDP are those who couldn’t find their footing. They are very few and we know them. It doesn’t shake the foundation of PDP.

“I hereby declare my intention to run. PDP’s presence in Ekiti is clear, the deaf can hear, the blind can see. We’ll get to Oke-Ayaba in 2026. Ikere is ready to take its rightful place in Ekiti politics.”

The former Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Kola Oluwawole, equally urged the youths, aged and women to support aspirant, saying only a positive transition can make Ekiti reclaim its leadership role among the subnationals in the country.

Also speaking at the rally, a former PDP national chairman in South-west, Chief Makanjuola, described Oluyede as the right choice for Ekiti, saying Ikere has the voting capacity to oust the incumbent Governor, Oyebanji from office.

A leader of the PDP, Sehinde Daramola, also urged party members to desist from running after incentives from the aspirant, saying this would not only taint their integrity but also affect Oluyede’s victory at the pool.

He lamented the deceit and dishonesty among members, stressing that it’s the major factor that has contributed to the division within PDP, urging them to play politics as it’s supposed to be.