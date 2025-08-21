Edo Assembly Clears Eight New Commissioner Nominees

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State House of Assembly has on Wednesday, cleared eight additional nominees as commissioners to be added to the state executive council.

This followed a request from the governor, Senator Monday Okphebolo, which was acted upon by the state legislature through its Committee on Rules, Business and Government House.



The house considered the report of the committee which had 11 findings and one single recommendation before their confirmation.

Explaining further on the findings, the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, said all the nominees were indigenes, competent and experienced, and are all qualified to occupy the position of commissioners.



He charged them to be proactive and work in synergy with the state governor to ensure that Edo State move forward.



The Speaker however frowned at what he termed gender imbalance as among the eight commissioner nominees, only one was a female.

In a voice vote, majority of the lawmakers moved in favour that the commissioner nominees be cleared.



Those cleared include; Nosa Adams, Yakubu Oshiorenua, Felix Akhabue and Prof. Ignatius Omorodion.



Others are Ohimai Ehijimetor, Eugenia Abdallah, Godwin Afekokhe Eshieshi, and Prince Kassim Afegbua.



Also on Wednesday, the house set up a five-man committee to look into a petition titled the unserious handling of a criminal case reported against one Apostle Samuel Adeyamo by officers of Nigeria Police Force and EFCC Benin zonal office.