Ecobank Nigeria Unveils ‘Enduring Legacies’: Grand Tribute to Masters of Nigerian Art

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the opening of ‘Enduring Legacies, A Collector’s Tribute to Masters’, an exclusive art exhibition celebrating the timeless creativity and cultural impact of Nigeria’s most revered visual artists.

The landmark exhibition runs from Saturday, August 30 to Sunday, September 21, 2025, from 10:00am to 6:00pm daily, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Curated with profound reverence and cultural insight, ‘Enduring Legacies’ showcases an exceptional private collection featuring seminal works by Nigeria’s artistic legends. These visionaries—whose works transcend generations—have played a defining role in shaping both the national consciousness and global appreciation of African art.

The exhibition includes masterpieces from a distinguished roster of artists, including Bruce Onobrakpeya, Twins Seven Seven, Kolade Oshinowo, Muraino Oyelami, Moses Unokwah, Jimoh Buraimoh, Rufus Ogundele, Oyerinde Olotu, Lamidi Fakeye, Sam Ovraiti, Ben Osawe, Tola Wewe, Ini Brown, Alex Nwokolo, and Tony Enebeli.

“Enduring Legacies is a heartfelt tribute to the giants of Nigerian art, those whose innovative visions and indelible contributions have forged the soul of our visual culture,” said the Head of Corporate Communications at Ecobank Nigeria, Austen Osokpor. “Through this exhibition, we celebrate the transformative power of art to preserve heritage, foster identity and inspire future generations.”

He added that the exhibition reaffirms Ecobank Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to promoting African creativity and safeguarding the cultural legacy of the continent: “We are not just a bank; we are a patron of African excellence, an institution that proudly supports platforms that honour the continent’s rich artistic heritage.”

In her remarks, the exhibition’s curator, Adekepemi Aderemi, reflected on the importance of bringing these masterworks into public view: “This exhibition allows us to reconnect with the visionary minds who laid the foundation for Nigeria’s vibrant visual culture. It’s a moment to reflect, honour, and celebrate our creative inheritance,” she stated.

The collector behind the works, KrabHouse, expressed pride in sharing the collection with a wider audience that includes Nigerians, and the diaspora communities in Nigeria, “Art must be seen, felt, and remembered. This exhibition is our way of contributing to the legacy of those who painted, carved, and sculpted the soul of Nigeria.”

Art lovers, cultural custodians, scholars and collectors are invited to experience this unique moment in Nigerian art history, a rare opportunity to engage with the masterpieces that continue to shape the artistic identity of a nation.