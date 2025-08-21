Cyberspace Group Launches New Solutions at 30th Anniversary

Cyberspace Group, a trusted provider of connectivity services to most Nigerian banks, government institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and corporate organisations, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, where it launched its management system solution and surveillance solution for the growth of the industry.

At the event, the Cyberspace Group launched Erdvora, a bespoke learning management system, and WatchGRID, a cost-effective and scalable surveillance solution. A historical documentary of the Cyberspace journey was also unveiled.

Attended by the founder of Cyberspace Group, Dr. Jim Ovia, and its chairman, Mrs. Kay Ovia, including stakeholders, clients, partners, and friends of the company, the event highlighted the impact of Cyberspace in driving development in the technology space.

In a speech, Jim Ovia, praised the Group’s progress since its inception in 1995. Noting its unassuming beginning, he remarked on its growth and accomplishments.

President, Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Tony Emoekpere, praised the evolution and growth of the Cyberspace Group as inspirational. “Your transformation from an early digital dial-up service to a dynamic and diversified company offering fintech, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise networking solutions is nothing short of inspirational,” Emoekpere said.

During the anniversary event, several awards were bestowed on partners and clients in recognition of their roles in the Group’s history. The award ceremony was evidence of the deep partnerships Cyberspace has nurtured for years, from banks to partners and exceptional individuals.