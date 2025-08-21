COAS, Lt. Gen Oluyede Inaugurates Landmark Projects in 6 Division, Reinforces Troop Welfare, Infrastructure Development 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Troops welfare, infrastructure development, and strengthened civil-military relations took centre stage as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, undertook a three-day operational tour of 6 Division, Nigerian Army as he inaugurated landmark projects and met with Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, the acting Director Army Public Relations, in Port Harcourt Barracks, General Oluyede inaugurated the Headquarters 6 Division Office Complex Extension and the Python Harmony Centre.

He also unveiled projects executed by the 6 Division Garrison under Brigadier General S. Ahmed, including two blocks of 10-family Corporal and Below Quarters (CBQs), seven remodeled CBQs, a remodeled Cantonment Office, and a new Petroleum Oil Lubricant Point.

At 29 Battalion, the Army Chief commissioned the remodeled Quarter Guard and 10 CBQs, among other facilities.

At 16 Brigade, Bayelsa State, the COAS cut the tape on the newly built Brigade Annex Complex executed by Brigadier General Oluremi Obolo, while also inaugurating an electrification project undertaken by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Other highlights included a Garrison House constructed by Lieutenant Colonel Sheriff Kaigama, the remodeled 5 Battalion Quarter Guard, the renovated 343 Artillery Regiment Commanding Officer’s House, a newly installed transformer, and the groundbreaking for 20 units of two-bedroom flats for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers at Elele Barracks.

The Army Chief further inspected the completely remodeled Medical Reception Station at Wellington Barracks, Ibagwa, Akwa Ibom State, underscoring his emphasis on improved medical support for troops and their families.

As part of his civil-military engagement drive, General Oluyede paid a courtesy visit to Governor Umo Eno at Government House, Uyo.

He emphasised that the Nigerian Army belongs to all Nigerians and praised the state’s continued support to the military, which he said accounts for Akwa Ibom’s reputation as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Governor Eno, in turn, lauded the Army for its contributions to peace, security, and development in the state, highlighting the role of 2 Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Alex Tawasimi, and pledging sustained collaboration.

Addressing troops at 29 Battalion Parade Ground, Port Harcourt, and 6 Battalion Parade Ground, Ibagwa, Abak LGA, General Oluyede commended their resilience in anti-oil theft and pipeline protection operations.

He reassured them that their welfare remains central to his “soldier first” philosophy.