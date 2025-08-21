Chinese Ambassador Warns Nationals Against Illegal Mining in Nigeria

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Chinese government has cautioned its nationals living in Nigeria against engaging in illegal activities, including mining.



The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, gave the warning in an interview after he led a delegation of the embassy’s officials in Nigeria on a courtesy visit to the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.



Abiodun had earlier raised concerns in his speech over the activities of Chinese nationals who connived with locals to carry out illegal mining in the state.

Dunhai stated that his home country and the embassy encouraged Chinese investors to come to Nigeria. He said they did not support any national engaging in illegal mining, as Chinese nationals were expected to live within the ambit of the laws of their host country.



He stated, “I can tell you very frankly that the Chinese government encourages Chinese companies to come to Nigeria and invest because we believe that Nigeria is such a promising land; it is the largest market in Africa.



“So, we would like to contribute to the local economy and development to create more jobs.



“We always request that Chinese companies and their citizens in Nigeria abide by the local rules, laws, and regulations.



“If there are any illegal activities, including illegal mining, there is zero tolerance from the Chinese government or embassy.”



The Chinese envoy disclosed that his country, in the last 40 years, had lifted over 100 million people out of poverty and addressed its food scarcity challenges, expressing readiness to assist Nigeria in overcoming its food security challenges.



He said as China’s biggest trading partner on the continent, Chinese companies were already in the country helping to build critical infrastructure, adding that his home country is looking forward to having more economic cooperation with Nigeria.



Speaking earlier, Abiodun acknowledged China as a global manufacturing giant, whose partnership had contributed significantly to Nigeria’s economic and infrastructural development.



The governor emphasised that as the industrial hub of Nigeria, Ogun State was home to many Chinese companies involved in the production of a variety of goods for Nigeria and beyond.



He said his administration was ready to partner with Chinese investors in agriculture and transportation development, solid mineral exploration, and other areas that would be of benefit to both parties.



He called on Chinese investors to take advantage of the conducive business environment, warm people, and availability of needed infrastructure to open up more investments in the state, as his administration was ready to give them the needed support.