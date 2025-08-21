Bello: How I Got Donations, Sold My House to Build 540-Seater Auditorium for Students

•Dedicates structure on his 60th birthday•Education minister unveils facility•Sanwo-Olu, Osoba laud initiative

Segun James

The Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Olatunji Bello, yesterday, disclosed how he reached out to friends for donation and also sold a property in Magodo area of Lagos State, to start and finish a 540-seater auditorium for students of the Lagos State University (LASU).



Describing the period as the toughest, Bello, a former Secretary to the Lagos State Government and ex-chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY, who donated the structure to LASU to mark his 60th birthday, spoke at the Epe campus of the institution where the auditorium was built.



According to him, the cost of the project initially frightened him, but he later found creative ways to fund it.



“I appealed to friends and well-wishers to convert birthday gifts into donations for the project. One wealthy friend who had planned to surprise me with a Land Cruiser Jeep converted it to cash. With more donations and God’s grace, we started in 2021,” he said.



The former Commissioner for Environment revealed that rising inflation and the crash of the naira nearly derailed the project in late 2023, forcing him to sell his Magodo estate property to keep construction going.



“The toughest moment was when costs tripled, but our faith never wavered. To God be the glory, the rest is history,” he added.



He said he decided to build an auditorium for LASU as a way of sowing seed in the vineyard of knowledge, instead of spending lavishly on a birthday party when he clocked 50 in 2011.



Bello noted that the idea was in line with his belief that public purpose was served better by helping public universities fill the infrastructural gap.

“Without wishing to sound sanctimonious or all-righteous, one point I like to seize this moment to make is the consequential choice between transient enjoyment and posterity.



“Thus, by choosing to invest the money through sowing the seed in the vineyard of knowledge, I believe we are invariably preserving my 60th birthday cake in a way that it will be shared and savoured by many generations to come.



“Besides, this is my humble way of supporting the argument that public purpose is served better by helping public universities fill the infrastructural gap.

“Certainly, the government alone cannot do it. Private individuals who really have the means should invest in public tertiary education to create more opportunities as prevalent in several developed countries,” he said.



He had earlier on his 50th birthday in 2011, instituted annual prizes in five disciplines namely, Law, Mass Communications, Social Sciences, Engineering and Medicine at the same university.



“So, as my 60th birthday approached, in 2021, the concern was how I could do more. For me, the idea of throwing a big party to mark the occasion was completely off the table.



“My darling wife, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the very able Madam Vice Chancellor of this great university, is the one who initially mooted the idea of building something for LASU to mark my 60th birthday.



“She was not yet the Vice Chancellor then. I never gave much thought to her suggestion immediately until few days later,” he added.



The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, officially unveiled the multipurpose auditorium.



Alausa, who was the chairman of the occasion, expressed satisfaction over the initiative, and highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to raising the education standard in Nigeria and enhancing human capital development.



“LASU is the most subscribed university in Nigeria when it comes to JAMB. You keep the campus in the atmosphere of tranquility.



“You have a governor and a president who believe in education and human capital development. The President, in the last 30 years, has committed the largest amount of money to health and education.



“The president places education as the centre of national development. By this year next year, you will be having energy solutions. The president has committed that every university in the country will have a mini grid that will make them energy sufficient,” he said, commending the. VC.



The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his remarks said: “This iconic edifice, generously donated by one of our illustrious sons, Hon. Olatunji Bello, stands as a testament to vision, commitment, and the enduring value of giving back to society.”



He noted that Bello had over the years contributed immensely to the growth and development of Lagos. “Together with his wife, he has continued to leave a legacy of service and philanthropy, and today’s commissioning further cements that legacy.



“This modern facility is more than just a building; it is a beacon of knowledge, creativity, and intellectual engagement. It will serve as a hub for academic discourse, cultural exchange, and strategic gatherings, enriching the learning environment for our students and inspiring them to aim for excellence.



“As a government, we have consistently emphasised education as a critical pillar of our development agenda. Under the Education and Technology component of the THEMES+ Agenda, we remain resolute in our commitment to provide world-class infrastructure and opportunities that will produce globally competitive graduates and strengthen Lagos as a centre of excellence.



“What we are witnessing here today perfectly aligns with our vision for a greater Lagos, a Lagos where government institutions, and private citizens join hands to advance education and empower the next generation.”



On her part, the Vice Chancellor thanked the governor, stressing that the donation of the auditorium aligned with the third goal of the university, which has to do with developing lasting infrastructure.



“Your presence represents more than a ceremonial visit, it symbolises commitment to excellence. This is the first time a sitting Governor will set his feet on this campus in an official capacity,” she said.



Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, thanked Bello for the donation, praising him for his contribution to humanity.