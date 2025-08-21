Award Winners Shine at Enugu Gaming Conference

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The recently concluded Enugu Gaming Conference was not only a hub for insightful discussions on responsible gaming, regulation, and innovation but also a celebration of excellence within Nigeria’s fast-growing betting and gaming industry. The highlight of the closing ceremony was the presentation of awards to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the sector.

The Gaming Operator of the Year Award was presented to R&S Lotto, recognized for its market dominance in the South-East. Judges praised the company’s efforts in expanding access to regulated gaming while investing heavily in community development projects.

The Emerging Gaming Brand of the Year award was presented to Power Lotto, which made an impressive entry into the Nigerian market over the past year through creative marketing and user-friendly platforms.

The Responsible Gaming Advocate of the Year Award was presented to Gaming Personality, Mr. Olaitan Samuel, to Gamsafe and Gamble Alert for their intensive campaigns promoting safe betting practices on the dangers of problem gambling.

At the Lifetime Achievement in Gaming Award, the Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, presented the winning trophies to Messrs. Bashir Are, CEO, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority; Chima Onwuka, Chairman, Licensed Lotto Operators Forum of Nigeria; and Francois Chiduak, who were recognised in that category. The Award for Gaming Media Platform of the Year was won by THISDAY GAMINGWEEK. It was presented to Nseobong Okon-Ekong by the Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Mrs. Peace Nwnayioma. In the Regulator’s Recognition Award category, the Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission was honoured for its pioneering role in establishing a robust gaming media platform that is revolutionizing reportage in the industry.

The evening was spiced up by lively performances from a detachment of the Enugu State Cultural Troupe, while stimulating highlife tunes were rendered for the enjoyment of guests by the Commander’s Band, led by Ulaga.

The Enugu Gaming Conference is not just about policy discussions. It is also about recognizing the hard work of innovators, regulators, and advocates who continue to push the envelope in this industry.

The awards created a colourful and friendly curtain closure to a conference that brought together regulators, operators, technology providers, investors, and consumer advocates, solidifying Enugu’s place as a growing hub for gaming discourse in West Africa.