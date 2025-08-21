ATBUTH is Part of FG’s Subsidised Kidney Dialysis, Other Federal Health Programmes

•Says 897 patients benefited from subsidised dialysis in 7 months

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, has clarified that it is included in the subsidised kidney dialysis and other federal health programmes, in spite of its omission on the list of the tertiary health institutions.



ATBUTH observed recent reports circulating regarding the list of federal hospitals currently providing subsidised kidney dialysis at the approved rate of N12,000.

It stated, “While the initiative itself is highly commendable, the omission of ATBUTH Bauchi from that list is an oversight that must be clarified for accuracy and public record.”



A statement from Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Usman Abdullahi Koli, made available to journalists yesterday, said, “ATBUTH Bauchi has been providing subsidized kidney dialysis services at the approved rate since 8 January 2025.”



It stressed, “To date, a total of 897 patients have benefited from this intervention. ATBUTH Bauchi has consistently ensured that all consumables are covered within the said amount, thereby easing the financial burden on patients and their families.”



Koli said, “These services have reached not only the people of Bauchi State but also beneficiaries from across the North-east and even neighbouring states.”

He added, “Beyond dialysis, the hospital has been a frontline partner in the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda for healthcare delivery. Since November 2024, ATBUTH Bauchi has successfully implemented the free Caesarean section initiative for expectant mothers.”



The statement said, “This programme covers not only the surgery but also post-operative care, medication, and treatment for both mothers and new-borns. More than one thousand women and babies have already benefited from this life-saving intervention.



“In addition, ATBUTH Bauchi is among the pioneer institutions that rolled out the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) in Nigeria.



“Since its official flag-off in Bauchi by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the hospital has provided free emergency care for up to 48 hours to over five hundred patients.



“This service has proven to be a critical safety net for victims of accidents, emergencies, and other life-threatening conditions across the region.”

The management of ATBUTH deeply appreciated the commitment of the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, to addressing the challenges of healthcare delivery in the country.



It assured, “As a tertiary hospital strategically positioned in the North-east, we remain fully aligned with the ministry’s vision of expanding access to affordable, quality, and compassionate healthcare.”



It emphasised, “For clarity, ATBUTH Bauchi is not only part of the subsidised kidney dialysis program but is also at the forefront of other national health initiatives that are directly improving lives.



“Our commitment is firm, and our resolve is to continue cushioning the hardship of Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable, through the support of the federal government.”