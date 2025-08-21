  • Thursday, 21st August, 2025

Amusan Flops as Ofili, Ezekiel Shine in Lausanne Diamond League

Featured | 33 seconds ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Nigerian duo of Favour Ofili and Nathaniel Ezekiel shone brightly last night at the World Athletics Diamond League Circuit in Lausanne, Switzerland. 

However, World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan  flopped.

Star girl, Ofili, finished second behind American Brittany Brown who took the 200m title 22.23secs on a wet, raining track in Lausanne.

Ofili was second in 22.31 while Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, who hit a season’s best time of 22.37, was third.

The Swiss City was a good hunting ground for another Nigerian, Ezekiel, who recorded his first 400m hurdles win of the prestigious Wanda Diamond League meeting in Lausanne. 

Ezekiel’s 48.08secs was good enough for the first position while American Trevor Bassitt was second in 48.14. 

Yesterday was not a good day for world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, who finished outside the podium, clocking 12.82sec in fifth position in Lausanne.

The Netherlands’ Nadine Visser won the women’s 100m hurdles with a season’s best of  12.45 to stun American Olympic champion, Masai Russell (12.53) in second,  while Swiss girl, Ditaji Kambunji (12.54) settled for the third spot. Jamaican Ackera Nugent (12.57) edged Amusan to fifth.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.