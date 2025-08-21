Amusan Flops as Ofili, Ezekiel Shine in Lausanne Diamond League

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian duo of Favour Ofili and Nathaniel Ezekiel shone brightly last night at the World Athletics Diamond League Circuit in Lausanne, Switzerland.

However, World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan flopped.

Star girl, Ofili, finished second behind American Brittany Brown who took the 200m title 22.23secs on a wet, raining track in Lausanne.

Ofili was second in 22.31 while Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, who hit a season’s best time of 22.37, was third.

The Swiss City was a good hunting ground for another Nigerian, Ezekiel, who recorded his first 400m hurdles win of the prestigious Wanda Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.

Ezekiel’s 48.08secs was good enough for the first position while American Trevor Bassitt was second in 48.14.

Yesterday was not a good day for world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, who finished outside the podium, clocking 12.82sec in fifth position in Lausanne.

The Netherlands’ Nadine Visser won the women’s 100m hurdles with a season’s best of 12.45 to stun American Olympic champion, Masai Russell (12.53) in second, while Swiss girl, Ditaji Kambunji (12.54) settled for the third spot. Jamaican Ackera Nugent (12.57) edged Amusan to fifth.