  • Thursday, 21st August, 2025

Abia Intensifies Quest to Discover More Kanu, Chukwueze, Others

Featured | 15 seconds ago

*Concludes draw for Abia Soccer Fest Tournament 

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo  in Umuahia 

With the conclusion of the zonal draws, Abia State has set its eyes on discovering of football talents that would follow the footsteps of Nigeria’s football legend, Nwankwo Kanu and AC Milan forward, Samuel Chukwueze. 

The hidden talents are expected to emerge at the maiden edition of Abia’s grassroots football league themed “from grassroots to greatness”, which kicks off on Saturday, August 23, 2025. 

Christened Abia Soccer Fest(ASF), the football tournament would run from the 184 state wards and progress to the local government level. The tournament is to be concluded with the state final where the overall champion would be crowned. 

Speaking with journalists in Umuahia after conducting the draw for Abia Central, the Vice-chairman of the Local Organising Committee(LOC) of ASF, Ambassador Eric Asomugha, said that arrangements were ready for a successful tournament. 

He said that Abia has produced international stars in football like Nwankwo Kanu and Samuel Chukwueze, and more of such talents still abound in the state and only needs to be discovered. 

“We want to discover talents, and create employment. We want to discover more Nwankwo Kanu and Samuel Chukwueze,” he said. 

Asomugha stressed the need for stakeholders to assist in sponsoring teams participating at all levels of the tournament to ensure full representation of all the wards and LGs. 

To make the quest of discovering future football stars fruitfully, Asomugha said that both local and international football scouts would be in Abia to identify and catch the hidden stars young. 

He said that the State Governor, Alex Otti was making it possible for youths to discover their talents not only in football but in other areas of sports by sponsoring various tournaments. 

Asomugha, who heads the technical arm of the LOC, said that Abia Soccer Fest was jointly put together by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.