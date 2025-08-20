UNICEF, Katsina Unveil Committee to Promote Education 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Katsina State Government has unveiled a joint education sector coordination committee to promote education policy formulation and implementation in the state.

The committee, headed by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Zainab Musawa, will also facilitate joint planning, budgeting and resource mobilization for effective education activities.

Presenting the terms of reference of the committee at an inaugural meeting in Katsina Wednesday, the Officer-in-charge, UNICEF Kano Field Office, Michael Banda, said it will improve data sharing and evidence-based decision making in the state.

The meeting was organised by the state ministry of basic and secondary education with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund and other development partners.

Banda said the committee will monitor the Katsina Education Sector Operation Plan and ensure accountability and transparency in education service delivery of the state.

“The committee will also promote collaboration between ministries, departments, agencies, development partners, civil society and other stakeholders.

“Provide a platform for policy dialogue, coordination and joint decision making. Ensure alignment with state education priorities, SDGs, and education sector plans,” he added.

He reiterated that UNICEF will support the committee for the period of one year, warning its members against negligence.

In her remarks, Musawa announced plans by the state government to establish an Education Trust Fund to boost investment in the state’s education sector.

She explained that the education trust fund will ensure sustainability, and enhance constant investment in education to complement the government’s efforts of revitalising the sector.

“The establishment of an education trust fund is in the process and it aims at ensuring sustainability and steady investment in the education sector,” the commissioner said.

She added that the state government has constructed and renovated over 200 schools, while three modern schools are undergoing construction in each of the three senatorial zones of the state.

She, however, said insecurity has undermined the state government’s efforts in the education sector, leading to school relocation and declining enrollment drive.

She stressed that the insecurity and other challenges are disrupting learning, widening educational gaps and threatening the future of children in the state.

“Despite recruitment, rural schools still need more qualified and committed teachers. While progress has been made, many communities still await school renovations, furniture and learning materials.

“Our needs remain greater than the resources available, requiring innovation in mobilizing and efficiently utilizing funds,” Musawa said.