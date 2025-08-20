PSC Uncovers 176 Non-serving Officers on Promotion List, Elevates 952 ASPs to DSP Rank

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has uncovered no fewer than 176 non-serving Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) on the promotion list.

It explained that it declined the promotion of the 176 ASPs who were found to have retired from service, along with another three suspected to have died.

The commission also approved the promotion of 952 ASPs to the next rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

In a statement Wednesday, the commission urged the beneficiaries to imbibe the spirit of nationalism and respect for the laws and regulations of the service.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, who signed the statement, explained that the decisions were among the key highlights of the first plenary meeting of the 6th Board of the commission, held at its corporate headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, Wednesday.

The Chairman of the commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), while congratulating the newly promoted officers, warned that going forward, they must uphold the spirit of nationalism and comply with the laws and regulations of the PSC.

Argungu noted that the commission would no longer tolerate diversionary or unauthorised actions by serving officers, especially when there are duly established channels for airing grievances.

He assured the officers that the commission would continue to ensure that their career progression is not hindered or trampled upon.

Some of the newly promoted officers include: “Maidawa Yakubu, Edwin Thomas, Chagga Yakubu, Sabo Hassan, Omini Dickson, Bassey Alobo, Enyinnaya Ejimadu, Grace Okon, Rose Bassey, Fidelis Offorbuike, Adamu Isa Audu, and Ofem Uket.

Others are Elvina Ochia Chukwu (FCID Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos); Kyrian Igwe (Enugu State Command); Ndidiamaka Onwude (O/C JWC, B Division, Kpirikpri, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Command); Rosemary Obianuju Egbo (Area Command, Warri, Delta State); Tabitha Gotan; Uya Bassey Johnson (Abia State Command); Elizabeth Ajik (NPF-NCC, FCID); Sunday Prince Ajaegbu (44 PMF, Force Headquarters, Abuja); and Deborah Danjuma (SPU Base 7, Abuja).

Olowu Yetunde Olatunde (Ogun State Command); Felix Okpaleke (32 PMF, Abakaliki); Zakka Bulus (FCT Command, Abuja); Kudirat Elegba (SPU Base 2, Lagos); Isioma Omodion (Delta State Command); Ukpabio Ayi Akiba (Rivers State Command); and Edna Emeh Bassey were also among the ASPs elevated to the new rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The commission’s approval, he said, has been conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for implementation in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.