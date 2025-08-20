Inaugural Sports Camp Climaxes with Excitement 

More than 600 students from the six southwestern states of Nigeria, along with over 150 game masters, took part in the inaugural sports camp organised by the WAMUFAT Foundation in partnership with the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF).

The week-long event (August 11 to 16), held at the Agroterra Sports Complex in Joga-Orile, near Abeokuta, Ogun State, offered participants hands-on exposure to modern sports training and mentorship.

The camp featured iconic Nigerian athletes and footballers such as Mary Onyali-Omagbemi, Falilat Ogunkoya, Mutiu Adepoju, Felix Owolabi, Segun Odegbami, and Tajudeen Disu, who served as resource persons and mentors throughout the programme.

At the closing ceremony held over the weekend, NSSF President Olabisi Joseph described the initiative as a transformative experience for students from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo States.

“I’m thrilled by the turnout and the enthusiasm of the students,” Joseph said. “It was a unique opportunity for former athletes to inspire future champions. The camp fostered unity and learning, with no segregation. The children are already looking forward to the next edition, and our sponsors have assured us that another one is on the way. We had ex-internationals mentoring the children, and education experts teaching both students and teachers vital skills like CPR and anti-doping awareness. We’re calling on more ex-internationals, reputable individuals, and corporate Nigeria to support initiatives like this, which steer children away from social vices and toward positive development through sports.”

Fatima Mohammed, founder of the WAMUFAT Foundation, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting such initiatives and promised that the next edition would be even bigger and better.

Legendary footballer Segun Odegbami also praised the concept, saying, “This camp promotes Olympism, friendship, peace, and personal excellence. The environment and infrastructure are top-notch. I’m amazed by the quality of the programme and delighted to see students learning sports like golf. While sports development is a marathon, this camp is a sprint that sets the pace for future growth. Bringing in ex-internationals as role models will inspire these kids to become the best versions of themselves.”

Rasheed Afonja, founder of Agroterra Sports Academy, expressed his appreciation to the organisers and pledged unwavering support for future editions.

For 17-year-old Adesewa Akinpelu, the camp was both educational and fun. Meanwhile, 11-year-old Praise Haruna, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in basketball, said the experience has inspired her to aim high in sports.