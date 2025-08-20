Elegbeleye Lauds President Tinubu on Pedro’s Appointment 

Rotimi Pedro’s appointment as the Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has been described as a very good step towards reviving sports broadcasts in the country.

Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, the Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), made the assertion in reaction to the formal announcement of the appointment.

Elegbeleye said Pedro has been one of the prime advocates of commercial broadcasts in the country, which he has done for decades through his OSMI Sports marketing firm.

“I must commend the vision of Mr. President who has continued to energise the country’s socio-economic space in Nigeria through policies and appointments that has compliments his renewed hope agenda, “Elegbeleye stated.

“Television is a very important component in the plan to build the sports economy and we, at the NPFL are very enthused as we plan to collaborate with the government broadcast agency to take the matches to homes of Nigerians through their expansive network.

“We are really excited because over the seasons, we have struggled to partner NTA to have our matches on free-to-air platforms,” the NPFL Chairman continued.

He expressed belief that Pedro’s private sector background will bring about a dynamic change to the government station’s approach to the business of broadcast.

Pedro has been the Chief Executive Officer of OSMI, a company that has been partnering broadcast organisations in the acquisition of television rights to major global sporting events including the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup and CAF Nations Cup amongst others.