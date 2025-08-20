  • Wednesday, 20th August, 2025

Elegbeleye Lauds President Tinubu on Pedro’s Appointment 

Featured | 9 hours ago

Rotimi Pedro’s appointment as the Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has been described as a very good step towards reviving sports broadcasts in the country.

Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, the Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), made the assertion in reaction to the formal announcement of the appointment.

Elegbeleye said Pedro has been one of the prime advocates of commercial broadcasts in the country, which he has done for decades through his OSMI Sports marketing firm.

“I must commend the vision of Mr. President who has continued to energise the country’s socio-economic space in Nigeria through policies and appointments that has compliments his renewed hope agenda, “Elegbeleye stated.

“Television is a very important component in the plan to build the sports economy and we, at the NPFL are very enthused as we plan to collaborate with the government broadcast agency to take the matches to homes of Nigerians through their expansive network.

“We are really excited because over the seasons, we have struggled to partner NTA to have our matches on free-to-air platforms,” the NPFL Chairman continued.

He expressed belief that Pedro’s private sector background will bring about a dynamic change to the government station’s approach to the business of broadcast.

Pedro has been the Chief Executive Officer of OSMI, a company that has been partnering broadcast organisations in the acquisition of television rights to major global sporting events including the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup and CAF Nations Cup amongst others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.