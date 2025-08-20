Benue Gov Urges Journalist to Embrace Agric for Better Tomorrow

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has presented improved Tenera oil palm seedlings to journalists in the state under the Benue Alia Palm Project, even as he urged journalists to go into agriculture for their future benefits.

The governor described the initiative as a sustainable economic intervention that will create jobs, boost industrial growth, and strengthen household incomes.

He made this known during the Congress of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council, in Makurdi. Governor Alia, while speaking at the event, reiterated his administration’s commitment to laying solid foundations for Benue’s development through infrastructural renewal, access to clean water, improved electricity, modernised schools, and stronger health facilities.

He emphasised that sustainable growth requires long-term investment in agriculture.

According to him, “These seedlings are not just gifts. They are the foundations of an economy that will feed industries, create jobs for our youth, and generate wealth for our families. Every palm tree planted today is a seed of prosperity for tomorrow.”

The governor announced several interventions for the NUJ, which included the settlement of the union’s outstanding N12 million dues to its national body, renovation of the NUJ House in Makurdi, with provision of a utility bus to ease the union’s mobility challenges, and also the consideration of weigh-in allowances for journalists in government-owned media organisations.

He further urged journalists to uphold truth and objectivity in their reportage, stressing that while constructive criticism is welcome, it should always point to solutions.

Governor Alia concluded by reaffirming his administration’s vision of transforming Benue from the “food basket of the nation” into the “industrial basket of Nigeria,” assuring the journalists that his government remains open to partnership with the media in shaping the state’s success story.

In his remarks, the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Bemdoo Ugber, expressed gratitude to the governor for empowering journalists with palm seedlings, describing the initiative as a bold step in wealth creation, food security, and agricultural diversification.

Ugber also applauded the administration’s infrastructural renewal, digital governance reforms, and efforts to restore security and dignity to displaced persons.

He, however, appealed for further support in renovating the NUJ House, provision of official vehicles, and approval of weigh-in allowances.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Agweye Agbenu, lauded the project as a sustainable path to economic independence, noting that the planned planting of six million hybrid palm trees will, in the near future, position Benue as a leading hub for palm oil production.

“This project has the potential to reduce dependence on federal allocations and lift thousands out of poverty. In years to come, other states will come to Benue to learn from this model,” Agbenu stated.