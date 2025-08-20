Balmoral Group, Amir Khan Bring Historic Boxing Night to Nigeria

The world will be watching as world-class boxing brings the spotlight to Nigeria for the very first time, as Balmoral Group Promotions, in partnership with AK Promotions, has announced a major fight night to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, broadcast globally live on DAZN.

On Wednesday, 1st October, Nigerian Independence Day, a historic moment for African boxing will be showcased to the world with this exciting collaboration between Nigeria’s premier boxing promoter and former Olympian and World Champion Amir Khan. The event will showcase leading international icons alongside local talent to showcase the pride and potential of Nigeria on the global stage with the support of the National Sports Commission of Nigeria.

Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions, said: “This historic fight night on Nigerian Independence Day marks a monumental moment for African boxing. We are proud to partner with AK Promotions to showcase Nigeria’s immense talent and passion to the world, celebrating our heritage and potential on a global stage.”

Former World Champion, and CEO of AK Promotions Amir Khan said: “I’m thrilled to bring world-class boxing and the world’s eyes onto Nigeria for the first time. This event is about more than just fights – it’s about inspiring a new generation and showcasing the heart and skill of Nigerian boxers alongside international stars. Lagos is ready to shine.”

Cruiserweight contender Brandon Glanton (20-3, 17 KOs) fresh off the back of his toe-to-toe war with former World Champion Chris Billam-Smith on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn at the sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will look to avenge his narrow loss against a fellow Brit in Liverpool’s Rocky Fielding (30-3, 18 KOs).

Cruiserweight Contender, Brandon Glanton, said: “I’m coming to Lagos to settle the score with Rocky Fielding. Our styles guarantee fireworks, and I’m ready to prove I belong at the top of the cruiserweight division. This fight is my chance to show the world what I’m capable of.”

Rocky returns to the ring after a 3-year hiatus, knowing a win over top-rated contender Glanton would put him straight in the mix at the top of the thriving Cruiserweight division to achieve his goal of becoming World Champion. After battling with the best at Super Middleweight including Canelo Alvarez, Callum Smith, and John Ryder – the towering 6’1” Fielding believes the extra-weight at Cruiserweight will help fuel him to future World Title success.

Cruiserweight Challenger, Rocky Fielding, said: “After three years out, I’m back with a fire to claim my place at the top. Beating Glanton in Lagos will show everyone I’m ready for a world title shot. The cruiserweight division is wide open, and I’m coming for it all.”

In the co-main event, African legend and former IBF World Champion Richard Commey (30-5-1, 27 KOs) who has fought legends including Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez, will look to return to winning ways with the weight of Africa on his shoulders as he faces a tough and hungry challenger in Ray Seitzhanov (13-1, 9 KOs) who will see this as his opportunity to announce himself on the world stage.

Former British, Commonwealth, and European Champion Dan Azeez (21-2-1, 13 KOs) returns for a bucket list bout to fight in Nigeria on Nigerian Independence Day in a proud nod to his heritage.

Dan Azeez, Former British, Commonwealth, and European Champion: “Fighting in Nigeria on Independence Day is a dream come true. This is for my heritage, my people, and my pride. I’m ready to put on a show and honour Nigeria with every punch I throw.”

Once a soldier, always a soldier. Viral sensation, and African super-star “The Soldier” Elvis Ahorgah (14-4, 13 KOs) will battle for victory in front of a supportive African crowd after his entertaining exploits on the road against British, Commonwealth, and European Champion Callum Simpson, and former English and European Middleweight Champion Tyler Denny.

Also on the card Nigeria’s Basit Adebayo (9-0, 4 KOs) will face Tanzania’s Tony Rashid (17-4-3, 11 KOs) for the WBO Africa Title, and someone’s 0 has got to go as Kerem Ozman (5-0) faces Tosin Osaigbovo (12-0, 8 KOs) face off, whilst undefeated Yusuf Adeniji (12-0, 10 KOs) will feature.

Chaos In The Ring will be promoted by Balmoral Group Promotions and AK Promotions brought to you by the National Sports Commission of Nigeria. The event will be broadcast worldwide live on DAZN.