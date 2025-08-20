Again, Edun, Cardoso Meet on Deepening Coordination between Fiscal, Monetary Policies

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





About two months after their last meeting, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun yesterday met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Wale Edun on how to deepen coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities with a view to sustaining macroeconomic stability, strengthen investor confidence, and unlock private sector growth.

Both of them had met on the subject-matter on June 17, 2025 when the minister visited the CBN Governor at the apex bank’s headquarters in Abuja.

Like the previous meeting, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. ZacchAdedeji was also in attendance at yesterday’s meeting, according to a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga.

Edun reportedly reaffirmed at the meeting that close alignment between fiscal and monetary policy was critical to consolidating President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, ensuring inflation is contained, revenues are mobilised efficiently, and credit flows effectively to productive sectors.

