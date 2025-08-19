Yoruba Heritage Forum Warns Alaafin Against Stirring Supremacy Tensions With Ooni

The Yoruba Heritage Forum has issued a stern warning to Oba Abimbola Owoade, the Alaáfin of Ọ̀yọ́, cautioning him against what it described as attempts to distort Yoruba history and reignite traditional rivalries, particularly concerning the status of the Ooni of Ifẹ̀.

This follows reports that the Alaafin allegedly issued an ultimatum to the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, over the conferment of a chieftaincy title on prominent businessman Chief Dotun Sanusi.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Olufemi Aduwo, the Forum described the Alaafin’s actions as “legally baseless and historically unsustainable,” stressing that there is no valid court ruling granting the Alaafin supremacy over the Ooni in matters of traditional authority.

“Any reliance on such a phantom judgment constitutes a grave error and distortion of Yoruba history,” Aduwo stated. He emphasised that while the Ọ̀yọ́ Empire held significant sway in certain periods, it never represented the entirety of Yorùbáland, nor did its political influence equate to spiritual or cultural supremacy.

Citing historical and colonial records, Aduwo reaffirmed that the Ooni of Ifẹ̀ remains the spiritual father of the Yoruba people — a status that transcends geography and political boundaries. He referenced key texts, including Samuel Johnson’s The History of the Yorubas (1921) and British colonial intelligence reports, which consistently recognised Ifẹ̀ as the cradle of the Yoruba civilisation and the Ooni as the custodian of its heritage.

“Traditional authority in Yorubaland is not coterminous with modern local government areas,” Aduwo said. “The Ooni’s position is not merely that of a local king in Ifẹ̀, but a symbolic and spiritual figure whose relevance extends across the Yoruba world.”

The Forum also dismissed any suggestion that chieftaincy titles conferred by the Alaafin, including the historically significant but now largely ceremonial title of Ààrẹ Ọ̀nà Kakanfò, carry authority beyond Oyo and its surrounding areas.

In a direct warning to Oba Owoade, Aduwo said: “The Alaafin is firmly advised to desist from issuing childish threats or attempting to re-ignite dormant rivalries. The Yoruba nation, already burdened by insecurity and economic instability, cannot afford another crisis over chieftaincy politics.”

He concluded by affirming that any attempt to provoke unrest under the guise of traditional supremacy would be met with resistance — both legally and by the collective will of the Yoruba people.

The statement adds to ongoing debates within Yorubaland over the scope of influence and historical legacy of various royal institutions, amid growing calls for unity and cultural preservation in the face of national challenges.