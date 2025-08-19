Unity Schools: FG Releases Automated Admissions

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the release of admissions into Federal Unity Colleges across Nigeria, thereby marking a major milestone in promoting transparency, efficiency and optimal capacity management in secondary school placements.

The Ministry of Education, in a statement on Tuesday by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Folashade Boriowo, said the ministry ensured that all admissions are now fully automated and strictly conducted within the approved capacity of each school, eliminating previous challenges of overstretched facilities.

Speaking on the significance of the reform, she said the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said: “This reform guarantees fairness, operational efficiency and sustained quality in our Federal Unity Colleges.”

The current admission covers 80 conventional Federal Unity Colleges. Admission into the remaining 42 Federal Technical Colleges under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme will be released in due course.

The statement noted that the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Binta Abdulkadri, praised the reform by referring to it as “a game-changer”.

“The new system ensures that admission aligns with each school’s capacity, creating a better learning environment for students.

“This reform is expected to streamline the admission process, improve accountability, and uphold the highest educational standards across Federal Unity Colleges nationwide, “she said.

The Ministry has advised parents, guardians, and students to check admission results on the Ministry’s official website.

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains committed to providing quality education within a safe, conducive learning environment for all Nigerian children, “the ministry said.