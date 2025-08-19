Inter Milan Pull out of Bid for Ademola Lookman 

Unless there is a change of mind, Inter Milan’s quest to have African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, join the club’s playing personnel, appears to have hit a dead end!

According to Top Transfer Expert, Matteo Moretto, Inter Milan will inform Ademola Lookman’s representatives that they have pulled out of the race to sign him from Atalanta, his summer transfer window.

Moretto announced this on his X account yesterday.

“Inter is ready to inform Ademola Lookman’s entourage that the deal has definitely fallen through,” he reported.

“The two clubs have never been close to reaching an agreement,” making reference to Atalanta’s rejection of the bid submitted by the San Siro side.

Lookman is currently in Portugal waiting for a resolution of this transfer standoff after Atalanta rejected a €45 million bid by Inter for him last month.

He had got the backing of CAF for former Chelsea star, Didier Drogba, to convey a 50-page petition to Atalanta on this matter.

The reigning African Player of the Year still has two years left on his contract with Atalanta.

Meanwhile, a former Juventus coach, Luciano Moggi, has demanded for heavy suspensions and not just fines to players and coaches who fail to respect their contracts in Serie A.

Moggi made examples of Ademola Lookman and Coach Simone Inzaghi as players and coaches who have not respected their contracts.

The coach said there is an urgent need to restore sanity in the Italian league that is now going through “managerial confusion”.

“Our football is going through a managerial confusion. There are no more rules, ideas are starting to run out, as well as money,” Moggi said in his regular column in Libero

“For example, it’s no longer clear whether the clubs or their employees are in charge, the players who, when it suits them, don’t respect their contracts.

“Some players, in order to be sold early to a team they like, perhaps don’t respond to club calls, even presenting medical certificates, if necessary.

“This was the case with Koopmeiners last year, and it’s the case with Lookman this year.

“At this point it is legitimate to ask what purpose long-term agreements serve.

To curb this phenomenon, it would be enough to provide heavy suspensions to those who don’t respect their contracts.

“The usual fines are not enough, because they are easily cushioned.”