Institute Confers Fellowship on TASUED VC

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Institute of Educational Leadership Practitioners of Nigeria (IELPN) has conferred prestigious Fellowship award on the Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Prof. Oluwole Banjo.

The award, which was presented during the 2025 International Education Conference of the Institute, held at TASUED’s Ijagun main campus, was in recognition of Prof. Banjo’s over three decades of outstanding contributions to Educational leadership and his transformative service at the institution. In his acceptance speech, Prof. Banjo expressed gratitude to IELPN for the honour and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing education.

He stated that the fellowship would further inspire him towards making a greater impact, noting that while technology serves as a powerful enabler of global collaboration in Education, its success depends on purposeful leadership that promotes equity and shared goals.

The conference, themed “Collaborative Leadership in the Digital Age: Building Global Partnerships for Excellence in Education Through Technology,” attracted top education leaders, researchers, and policymakers from Nigeria and abroad.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of IELPN, Dr. Taiwo Olufunmilayo Olusa, praised TASUED for its hospitality and pioneering role in teacher education and policy development.

The IELPN Secretary stated that the choice of TASUED as host was deliberate, as its values align closely with IELPN’s mission of fostering innovation and leadership in Education.

Delivering the keynote address, the Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Prof. Simeon Adebayo Oladipo stressed the urgency in adopting a collaborative leadership mindset, rooted in shared vision, inclusivity and teamwork.

He noted that such leadership is not merely strategic but essential for building resilient and future-oriented educational systems.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Adelaja Arigbabu, whose goodwill message was delivered by the Director in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Comrade Olarotimi Okeleye.

He disclosed that the Ogun State Government is deeply committed to the Education sector in the last six years of the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

He further lauded the Institute for its transformative role in the sector.

While welcoming Dr. Amanda Johnson and other guests to the Gateway State, a state known as the cradle of Education in Nigeria.

He praised the current administration for its love of ICT.