FG Directs FERMA to Begin Rehabilitation of Loko-Oweto-Agatu Road

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has directed the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to immediately commence the rehabilitation of the Loko–Oweto–Agatu Road in Nasarawa State, as an alternative route for commuters in case of the envisaged Abuja–Lokoja flooding.

The directive was issued during a stakeholders’ engagement with the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), according to a statement from the ministry.

He disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved several critical infrastructure initiatives, including the urgent rehabilitation of other strategic bridges such as the Carter Bridge, third Mainland Bridge, and Donga Bridge in Taraba State to strengthen Nigeria’s economic corridors and improve nationwide access for motorists.

Goronyo underscored the enormous workload of the ministry, citing major routes such as Abuja–Lokoja, Abuja–Kaduna–Kano, Sokoto–Zaria, and many others across the North, South, East, and West.

He highlighted ongoing interventions, particularly the Legacy Projects, including Lagos–Sokoto, Lagos–Badagry, Lagos–Calabar, Ebonyi–Nasarawa–Abuja, and the Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Trans-Sahara Route, stressing that no state has been left without road maintenance or construction under the current administration.

Speaking, the Chief Executive of FERMA, Dr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, outlined the agency’s core focus, including management of the road network with priority on economic corridors and addressing issues such as vandalism and overuse.The President, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Yusuf Othman, praised the federal government’s initiative on the delivery of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, five units of 50-seater buses, 20 units of 14-seater buses, and 50 units of 50-seater buses.