Circuits Launchpad Targets 1m Jobs for Youths in Digital Creative Sector

* Achieves 1,500 milestone

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Nigeria’s pioneer virtual cinema and transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) streaming platform, Circuits, has unveiled a plan to create one million jobs for young people in the country’s digital creative sector.

The Chief Operating Officer of Circuits, Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, in a statement on Tuesday, said since its debut in December 2024, Circuits has rolled out bold initiatives aimed at empowering young Nigerians, including its flagship programme, LaunchPad.

She said the programme is designed to bridge the skills and opportunity gap in the creative and related industries.

She said: “The creative sector is a goldmine for employment, but too many young people have been shut out simply because they lack opportunities.

“With LaunchPad, we are proving that with minimal support, they can move from unemployment to earning meaningful income in record time.”

The programme, which commenced in March, already has over 1,600 participants from across Nigeria.

According to Bibowei-Osuobeni, more than 400 have secured internship placements, many of whom are now earning steady monthly incomes.

“What we are doing is giving participants hands-on experience in digital marketing, customer relations, social media management, video editing and other critical soft skills,” she explained.

“We don’t want a generation that is just ‘occupied’—we want a generation that is empowered,” she emphasized.

“This programme is a pathway to meaningful work where young people are not just doing tasks, but building futures,” she added.

Currently, interns are spread across 26 states, with Circuits partnering government agencies to scale its reach.

The target, according to the COO, is to empower one million youths within the next 18 months.

Bibowei-Osuobeni said: “We have the data to show this works.

“Most young people already own a smartphone and can access the internet. With the right mentorship and structure, those same phones can become tools for learning, working and earning.”

Calling for broader support, she added: “Government cannot do it alone, and frankly, this doesn’t need billions to succeed.

“What we need are partnerships, endorsements and state-level adoption. Imagine what happens when each state backs its young people in this way, we will have solved half of Nigeria’s unemployment challenge.”

According to her, “This is not charity. This is an investment in Nigeria’s future. Every young person we lift through LaunchPad has the potential to lift others.

“That is how we create a ripple effect of growth and prosperity”