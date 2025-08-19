Army Highlights Role of Rigorous Military Preparation During Peacetime

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Army yesterday highlighted the importance of rigorous military preparation in times of peace, noting that training in the face of evolving security challenges is not just an activity but an imperative.

The former General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Muhammed Takuti Usman, stated this during the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade 2025 Combat Proficiency Competition, held at the Scorpion Officers’ Mess, WU Bassey Barracks, Abuja.

Declaring the competition open, General Usman, of the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation (DATI), stated the annual competition reinforces the Nigerian Army’s commitment to combat readiness, leadership development, and national security.

Stressing the critical role of training in an army’s peacetime posture, the former Commander of the Guards Brigade averred that training is the foundation of military effectiveness.

General Usman said, “It is often said that the major preoccupation of an army in peacetime is training. Training is the foundation of military effectiveness. And in the face of evolving security challenges, it is not just an activity—it is an imperative.”

Highlighting the 2025 Guards Brigade Directive, he stated that the Nigerian Army remains focused on enhancing the combat effectiveness and operational readiness of its personnel.

According to him, “This competition is not just about testing tactical equipment. It is about fostering decisive leadership, operational expertise, and mission readiness in each and every one of you.”

The ex-Chief of Civil Military Affairs, encouraged officers to approach the competition not just with a winning mindset, but also with the intent to sharpen their command presence.

Stating that officers constitute the command engine of the Nigerian Army, he noted that without skill and leadership at this level, no army can achieve its objectives.

“Embrace every aspect of the competition, for it is through rigorous, realistic training that we forge battle-ready leaders prepared for complex missions,” he added.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the Commander of the Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Adebisi Olusegun Onasanya, said the Command aims to use the combat competition to elevate combat proficiency through relentless training, leadership development, endurance, and unbreakable esprit de corps.

Stressing that the competition aligns with the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy of consolidating the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a well-motivated and combat-ready force, Onasanya added that the training would also instill discipline, boost capacity development, and strengthen esprit de corps.

“Through a platform like this competition, we sharpen performance, instill unwavering discipline, and drive continuous capacity development. In the Nigerian Army, we cultivate excellence, resilience, and teamwork not as aspirations but as non-negotiable standards.

“Your tenacity will define our collective readiness. I charge every officer here to embrace the rigour ahead with the physical fortitude and mental toughness that will forge the elite force our nation demands.”

He revealed that the event is expected to run across several days, with officers competing under strict supervision to ensure fairness and integrity.

The competition features a comprehensive lineup of military activities including skill-at-arms, shooting, a 15-kilometre combat run, map reading, obstacle crossing, and combat swimming—all designed to test mental resilience and physical capability.