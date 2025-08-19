Aluko and Oyebode Law Firm Announces Strategic Leadership Changes

Sunday Okobi

Aluko and Oyebode Law Firm has announced key leadership changes that underscore its deep bench of legal talent and continued commitment to growth and excellence.

In a statement issued and made available yesterday, it noted that after four transformative years, Kofo Dosekun has stepped down as the firm’s first female chairman.

The statement also noted that she played a foundational role in building and leading the corporate, commercial and banking, and finance practices, and has been central to the firm’s rise to becoming Nigeria’s leading law firm.

It revealed that she was a trailblazer and highly respected figure in Corporate and Commercial Law.

Adding that Kofo will remain at the firm, joining Founding Partner, Gbenga Oyebode, as a counsel.

Recognised as an Eminent Practitioner in Chambers Global 2025, the statement noted her tenure has significantly advanced the firm’s reputation for diversity, forward-thinking leadership, and exceptional client outcomes.

Dosekun said: “It has been an honour to help shape the growth of Aluko and Oyebode, and to contribute to the firm’s reputation as Nigeria’s leading law firm. I look forward to supporting the new leadership team as they take the firm to new heights—driven by excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to our clients.”

Olubunmi Fayokun, who succeeds Kofo as chairman, is a distinguished senior partner with four decades of experience advising top-tier domestic and international clients. Listed in both the Legal500 Hall of Fame and the IFLR1000 Women Dealmakers Hall of Fame, she is widely recognised as a market leader in Corporate Commercial Law, Capital Markets, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Financial Services.

Fayokun has led several impactful, market-defining, and precedent-setting transactions, including Nigeria’s first Additional Tier 1 Eurobond, the demutualisation and listing of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (now Nigeria Exchange Limited), and Diageo Plc’s divestment from Guinness Nigeria Plc.

She added: “I am excited to take on this role at such a pivotal moment in the firm’s history. We are not just building on a strong legacy; we are shaping the future of legal practice in Nigeria. With a deep bench of talent and a relentless focus on excellence, we will continue to deliver bold solutions and enduring value to our clients across industries and borders.

“With Olubunmi, Adeolu, and Joke at the helm, Aluko and Oyeare are ideally positioned to lead the next era of legal practice in Nigeria and beyond.”