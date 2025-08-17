Nigeria’s Two-faced Justice System

No matter how the federal government tries to justify the withdrawal of charges against the Ibom Air passenger, Comfort Emmanson, it is obvious that she was freed because the authorities were unwilling to prosecute Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, for his misconduct at the Abuja airport, due to his perceived influence in the corridors of power, Davidson Iriekpen reports

day after the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, directed the Nigeria Police Force at the airport to probe the ace Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, over his faceoff with some airport officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced plans to reward him with the position of an ambassador for proper airport security protocol, instead of prosecuting him for his alleged misconduct.

Keyamo also announced that the six months flight ban previously slammed on him has been reduced to a one month- one that many Nigerians find very ridiculous.

The music star had earlier on engaged in what was described and seen as unruly conduct on August 5, 2025, when he allegedly obstructed the safe operation of an aircraft, in violation of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations. Precisely on August 5, KWAM 1 was involved in a confrontation with airline staff and security officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while attempting to board a ValueJet flight to Lagos.

The 68-year-old musician was accused of carrying a prohibited flask believed to contain alcohol, spilling its contents on personnel, and later obstructing the aircraft from taxiing to the runway.

The spokesman of the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had announced that the police boss had ordered for an immediate investigation into the matter so that justice is served accordingly.

According to him, the IG acted swiftly and ordered the immediate investigation after the police high command received a formal petition from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

It can be recalled that after the incident, the NCAA had petitioned the IG and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to investigate and prosecute him, in addition to placing him on an indefinite flight ban.

But in a dramatic twist of event, Keyamo declared that KWAM 1, having publicly demonstrated penitence with an apology, would be freed from the criminal charges preferred against him by the NCAA.

He added that the agency has agreed to reduce KWAM 1’s indefinite flight ban to one month and would work with the musician to promote awareness on acceptable conduct within the aviation space.

The minister emphasised that the clemency was granted on “compassionate grounds,” warning that the government remained committed to enforcing safety and security laws in the aviation sector.

The NCAA had described the act as a breach of aviation safety regulations and had initially placed him on an indefinite no-fly list with a criminal complaint with the police.

Many have attributed the federal government’s sudden withdrawal of charges against an Ibom Air passenger to the government’s unwillingness to prosecute the musician.

While the musician walked away from the airport a free man, Emmanson was hounded into detention, arraigned and remanded in prison.

No matter how the government tries to justify Emmanson’s sudden freedom, it is obvious that it freed her because it did not want to prosecute KWAM 1 for his alleged bad behaviour.

Many outraged Nigerians had called for fairness and equal application of the National Civil Aviation Act, wondering why Emmanson was swiftly prosecuted for “unacceptable” behaviour while KWAM 1, who was said to have also acted similarly, if not worse, faced no formal charges.

They stressed that while KWAM 1’s apology was commendable, it did not in any way remove legal responsibility for an offence.

“The law court is not a religious place of worship where you just apologise and it is gone. In the law court, apology is good – you have accepted that you did something unacceptable – and in making a punishment, the judge or magistrate may consider it for a lesser sentence,” one of those who spoke to THISDAY explained.

While airport officials were seen on the viral video appealing and begging KWAM 1 to leave the front of the aircraft, Emmanson was manhandled and bundled out of the plane in a most dehumanising manner, which caused indecent exposure of her body.

The treatment she received at the airport, coupled with the swiftness of her arraignment validates the allegation of “double standards” prevalent in Nigeria’s justice system.

From the foregoing, it is obvious that the federal government forgave Emmanson because it did not want to prosecute KWAM 1.

When the musician publicly apologised for his actions, many had asked: Shouldn’t he be taught a lesson to deter other self-styled big men who consider themselves above the law in Nigeria? Would he have behaved the same way if he were abroad?

A few days later, his sins were not only forgiven, he was rewarded with an ambassadorial role.

If every suspected thief, fraudster or lawbreaker is allowed to simply apologise and walk free, what happens to Nigeria’s criminal justice system when sentiment replaces statute?

The law provides a proper avenue for seeking mercy: it is called allocutus. This is the solemn moment after conviction when the judge invites the offender to plead for leniency. It is the point at which the court considers mitigating factors – first-time offences, personal circumstances, genuine remorse – all within the framework of justice.

A country is as good as its application of the administration of the criminal justice system. Nigeria’s own clearly shows compromise.

Renowned human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), captured it most succintly when he condemned the federal government’s response to the allegations involving the Fuji music legend.

In a statement released last Wednesday, the senior lawyer accused the authorities of protecting the musician from facing the proper legal process.

According to the statement, “One of the allegations being investigated is that the suspect opened his flask and poured its contents on a pilot, a security officer, and some passengers.”

Falana observed that the process of investigation was short-circuited; adding that the government’s approach has severely damaged the integrity of legal procedures, especially in handling disruptive conduct at the airports.

Falana considered as “even more baffling” the government’s plan to engage the musician as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol after the well-publicised controversy.

He further argued that such preferential treatment sets a dangerous precedent and that the federal government’s decision to withdraw the charges filed against Ms. Emmanson was only to absolve KWAM 1 of the appropriate criminal offences.

No doubt, the federal government clearly missed the opportunity to reassure Nigerians, local and international investors, as well as the international community that nobody is above the law in the country. What a shame!