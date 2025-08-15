WOMEN’S RIGHTS: NOT IMMUNITY TO ACCOUNTABILITY 

·

It is commendable and worth celebrating the global push for gender equality that, in recent decades, has brought about significant progress for women in politics, education, business, and leadership.

Women today enjoy the rights and freedoms that past generations could only dream of. However, alongside these gains, there has been a growing need to address a subtle but dangerous misconception that women’s rights grant immunity from accountability.

Women’s rights are about equal opportunities, respect, and protection under the law. They are not a free pass to act without decorum, to disrespect others, or to avoid the consequences of harmful behaviour. True empowerment is inseparable from responsibility. Rights and responsibilities go hand in hand. Every right comes with a duty to self, to others, and to society. For example, freedom of speech must be exercised with truth and empathy, the right to work must be matched with diligence and integrity, and the right to protest or demand justice must be pursued lawfully and respectfully.

When these principles are ignored, the noble cause of women’s empowerment risks being undermined by poor conduct.

Also, misconduct undermines the struggle.

When women use their platform, influence, or gender as a shield for bad behaviour, they inadvertently reinforce harmful stereotypes. Instead of challenging unfair labels, such conduct validates them in the eyes of critics.

Every act of unruly behaviour, whether in public spaces, workplaces, or online becomes ammunition for those who wish to roll back the progress women have made.

Hence the need for the role of self-control and values. Self-control is a sign of maturity and leadership, regardless of gender. In moments of provocation, the ability to remain composed reflects strength, not weakness. Upholding values such as respect, humility, and empathy strengthens the case for gender equality, proving that women can lead with both confidence and grace.

As we move forward, the fight for women’s rights is far from over, but it must remain anchored in responsibility, discipline, and respect for others. Women who conduct themselves with integrity not only protect their personal reputation but also safeguard the progress of the movement for generations to come.

In the end, women’s rights are not—and should never be—an excuse for misbehaviour. They are a call to lead by example, to demand fairness while practising it, and to show the world that equality and accountability walk hand in hand.

Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Ag. Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department FCTA